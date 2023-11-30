Unraveling The Truth Of Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon holds the most prestigious gig in late-night, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show." It's not hyperbole to point out that Fallon — who took over as host in 2014 — paid his dues before stepping into the shoes of predecessors including Jay Leno and Johnny Carson.

Prior to "The Tonight Show," Fallon spent several years as host of "Late Night," which he took over from Conan O'Brien in 2009. Of course, his fans are well aware that Fallon got his start on "Saturday Night Live," joining the show in 1998 and exiting in 2004. Fallon's profile during his "SNL" tenure was elevated when he was tapped to co-anchor Weekend Update alongside Tina Fey, arguably the show's cornerstone since its early days. In between his "SNL" and "Late Night" jobs, the comedian embarked on a movie career, which resulted in such films as "Taxi" and "Fever Pitch," starring alongside Queen Latifah and Drew Barrymore, respectively. In addition to all that, Fallon also recorded the 2012 comedy album "Blow Your Pants Off," which won a Grammy Award the following year.

All told, Fallon has been keeping audiences laughing for a solid quarter-century. Yet how much do his fans really know about this talented TV host?