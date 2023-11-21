Hosts SNL Didn't Like Working With

With its 50th anniversary taking place in 2024, there's no denying that "Saturday Night Live" has become nothing less than a television institution. Hundreds of episodes have aired since its debut in 1975, pretty much all of them live from New York! Each of those episodes has featured a celebrity host, typically an actor or comedian, but the show's eclectic roster has also included politicians, athletes, musicians, and, on one odd occasion, an elderly woman named Miskel Spillman who wound up hosting because she entered a contest.

While some "SNL" hosts become legendary fan favorites who return multiple times (Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and Alec Baldwin spring to mind), there have also been those who never quite jived with the show, for whatever reason. Sometimes, that reason was that they were simply unwilling to go with the flow and immerse themselves in the "SNL" experience; Instead plowing forward with the stubborn insistence that they knew comedy better than the show's actors, writers, and longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels — which, time and time again, has proved to be a recipe for TV disaster.

The people behind the scenes who've had to deal with these problem children have spilled the beans on various occasions and continue to do so as the show's fifth decade looms. Whether it's their giant ego or inextinguishable nerves, there have been plenty of hosts who left a bad taste in the mouths of the "SNL" cast, writers, and crew.