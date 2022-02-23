The Shady Side Of Elon Musk
The old adage says, "Put your money where your mouth is." Well, when it comes to Elon Musk, even his several hundred billion dollars cannot stifle his gift of gab. From his modestly well-off beginnings in South Africa, Musk went on to sow the seeds of his riches in the U.S. and was soon hailed the wealthiest person in the world in 2021. But what do you do when you have so much money you could probably end world hunger? Instead of breaking bread, Musk's starting beef.
The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder truly knows what not to say — and when to say it. Having built a trillion-dollar empire, he has allegedly engaged in some very shady practices along the way. After all, this is a man whose own brother described him as "a savant when it comes to business, but his gift is not empathy with people," per Time. But Musk's sketchy behavior extends far beyond the business world, having irked everyone from the president to the mother of his child.
Time's Person of the Year for 2021, the billionaire businessman often comes across as a naughty schoolboy who thinks he can get away with saying and doing almost anything. And, judging by his ever-burgeoning bank balance, it seems he can, as — in this world — money is everything. From unhinged tweets to allegedly ignoring the mistreatment of his employees, get ready for the shady side of Elon Musk.
Elon Musk called a man who rescued schoolboys from a cave a 'pedo'
When a group of schoolchildren got trapped in a cave in Thailand for 17 days in 2018, the rescue effort was looking increasingly bleak, especially as the cave became flooded. However, thanks to a dedicated team of divers, the boys were rescued. Among those involved in the rescue effort was British diver Vern Unsworth, who was swiftly hailed a hero by everyone. Well, everyone, that is, except Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO had a very different take on Unsworth's involvement in the endeavor.
Musk tweeted that it was "sus" that Unsworth was a British expat living in Thailand, before calling him "pedo guy" in a separate tweet, per The Guardian. In an email to BuzzFeed, he claimed that Unsworth, whom he referred to as a "child rapist," moved to Thailand to procure a 12-year-old child bride, claims the diver vehemently denied. The entirely baseless attack appeared to stem from Unsworth branding Musk's own attempts to rescue the boys — via the creation of a mini submarine — a "PR stunt," with the diver telling CNN that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."
Accordingly, Unsworth launched a defamation suit against Musk, who later said that he only meant to call him a "creepy old man," as opposed to a pedophile, per the Associated Press. Musk ended up victorious in the legal dispute, and some interpreted the decision as the court prioritizing the wealthy over the truth.
Justine Musk, Elon Musk's ex-wife, said he mistreated her
Before Grimes — and Talulah Riley — there was Justine Musk, to whom Elon Musk was married from 2000 to 2008. In an essay for Marie Claire, Justine divulged some rather unpleasant details about her ex-husband. She alleged, among other things, that Elon forced her to dye her dark hair blond and treated her like an employee. "If you were my employee," he supposedly told his then-wife, "I would fire you."
Claiming that she was a mere "starter wife" for Elon, Justine wrote that the billionaire initially appeared sweet and charming when he courted her. However, it didn't take too long for the tide to turn. She said he sneakily got her to sign what he called a "financial agreement" that was, in actuality, a postnuptial agreement. "There were warning signs ... Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship,'" she wrote. "I shrugged it off, just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious."
A lengthy divorce followed, as Justine fought to regain the wealth she had effectively signed away via the post-nup. Speaking with CNBC (via HuffPost), she explained that when she signed the document, "I trusted that he wouldn't do anything that would put me in harm's way." In an article for Business Insider, Elon refuted his ex-wife's claims and said that he pays her $20,000 a month for spending, outside of spousal support.
Elon Musk's comments were perceived as transphobic
Elon Musk shelled out one of his characteristically pithy tweets in 2020 when he wrote, "Pronouns suck." His then-girlfriend, Grimes, called him out in an impassioned — and since deleted — tweet (via NME), accusing him of spreading hate speech. "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]," the musician urged. "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."
Subsequently, some critics accused him of both overt transphobia and misogyny. As Observer argued, the tweets "were transphobic, and in context seem like they were designed specifically to target and humiliate his partner in a massive public forum," pointing out that Grimes herself identifies as gender neutral (though generally opts for she/her pronouns).
Despite the backlash, Musk went on to make further disparaging remarks about pronouns later that year, tweeting in December, "when you put he/him in ur bio," followed by a cartoon of a soldier rubbing blood on his face and wearing a hat that reads "I love to oppress." Subsequently, Clean Technica critiqued the tweet, arguing that Musk rallying against pronouns was a covert means of implying "that transgender people don't deserve our support, and that people who support them are to be looked down on." In response, Musk tweeted that he does indeed support the transgender community, but deems pronouns "an esthetic nightmare," a misguided stance that, again, saw him face swift censure.
He's made anti-vax comments and denied the severity of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the lives of millions around the world, yet Elon Musk has repeatedly downplayed its severity. As chronicled by Business Insider, he has expressed skepticism about the deadly virus since the early days of the pandemic, claiming, "Something extremely bogus is going on." He also tweeted that the "pandemic is dumb" and propagated conspiracy theories that doctors were wrongly attributing COVID-19 as patients' cause of death to get more government funding, a conspiracy that has been thoroughly debunked by leading scientists, per Scientific American.
During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk doubled down on his views, purporting that the COVID-19 death rate was far lower than the World Health Organization was reporting. He also dismissed deaths as being limited to those with "existing conditions." The entrepreneur claimed that "people really wanted a panic" and embraced the notion that nationwide lockdowns were an "infringement of our civil liberties."
In an interview with The New York Times, he echoed this sentiment, rallying against lockdowns and asserting that only clinically vulnerable people should quarantine "until the storm passes." When he was told that such measures would lead to many avoidable deaths, he curtly replied, "Everybody dies." In addition to his skepticism regarding the virus, he has espoused anti-vax sentiments, claiming that he would refuse to receive a coronavirus vaccine. However, he has since changed his stance and revealed that both he and his family are vaccinated.
His Neuralink firm has been accused of animal abuse
In 2016, Elon Musk founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing devices that can connect to the human brain. Much of Neuralink's work is based around helping people who have had head injuries by implanting devices into the brain, per the Los Angeles Times. However, the firm's work hasn't always been positive: It has faced a slew of animal abuse allegations. In 2020, PETA launched a scathing attack on Musk for his use of pigs in experiments. The organization's president, Ingrid Newkirk, suggested that Musk "behave like a pioneer and implant the Neuralink chip in his own brain rather than exploiting smart, sensitive pigs."
Per the BBC, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint against the firm in 2022, alleging that the macaque monkeys used in Neuralink research were subjected to "invasive and deadly brain experiments" and that "Most of the animals had portions of their skulls removed to implant electrodes in their brains." Moreover, the animal rights group alleged that several monkeys were euthanized for the experiments. The firm denied these accusations, though they did admit some monkeys were euthanized, supposedly due to health issues or "as part of a previous unrelated research study," and that one monkey in particular was euthanized after suffering complications from the use of BioGlue.
Musk has also personally faced animal cruelty accusations. In 2021, he was criticized for sending thousands of baby squids and tardigrades into space for experiments.
Elon Musk's history of shading his competitors
Elon Musk has a long history of trolling his competitors, creating beef with some of the world's most successful tech companies and entrepreneurs. He went after Apple when he spoke with German publication Handelsblatt (via Business Insider). "They have hired people we've fired. We always jokingly call Apple the 'Tesla Graveyard.'" He also claimed the company doesn't have the skills to manufacture cars. When promoting the Tesla Cyberwhistle on Twitter, he again managed to throw in a smattering of shade against the Silicon Valley company in an otherwise promotional post. "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" he wrote.
He has also long had beef with fellow billionaire Bill Gates. When Gates revealed that he wasn't a fan of Tesla, Musk tweeted that he found Gates to be "underwhelming" company. The bad blood reached its pinnacle during the coronavirus pandemic, when Musk attacked Gates' vaccine initiatives. In a since-deleted tweet (via Business Insider), Musk posted an anti-vax cartoon, entitled "The Plannedemic," which suggested that Gates was somehow responsible for orchestrating mass hysteria before planning a "mandatory vaccine rollout."
When Musk usurped Jeff Bezos' spot as the World's Richest Man in 2021, he joked that he'd be sending the Amazon founder a silver medal, per Forbes. Speaking with the Financial Times, he threw further shade, suggesting that Bezos "should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."
He corrected Grimes on the meaning of her own baby's name
Grimes and Elon Musk could potentially be the weirdest celeb couple ever (though they do have many competitors). Ever since the pair first hooked up in 2018, they've been a seemingly endless controversy magnet, from Grimes defending Musk's alleged union-busting to their uniquely named son. Speaking of the couple's offspring, Musk showed more than a hint of shade when he corrected Grimes on the meaning of her own child's name.
In their characteristically quirky, sci-fi-tinged fashion, the pair named their son, born in 2020, X Æ A-Xii. Explaining the unusual choice of moniker, Grimes tweeted, in part, "A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)." Musk decided to correct the mother of his child, rather curtly replying, "SR-71, but yes." Grimes clapped back at this mansplaining flex by adding, "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound." It also seemed that the couple couldn't agree on a pronunciation for their son's name, with Musk's articulation of X Æ A-Xii contradicting his then-partner's, per The Independent.
Following the couple's break up in 2021, Grimes went on to call out her ex in her song "Player of Games." Per Page Six, Grimes lamented that gaming enthusiast Musk loved video games more than her. The Guardian argued that Musk's immortalization in his ex's lyrics would no doubt warn him against dating musicians in future.
Elon Musk has been accused of bragging about tax evasion
With a net worth of over $233 billion, one would be forgiven for thinking that paying a few billion in taxes would be a drop in the ocean for Elon Musk. Think again. When Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Musk for his supposed tax evasion, he retorted that he would "pay over $11 billion in taxes" in 2021. But as Representative Pramila Jayapal pointed out in an earlier tweet, Musk can make a whopping $36 billion a day.
That year, Musk, who has repeatedly referred to himself as "cash poor," took aim at a proposed "billionaire tax," in which the wealthiest would pay extra income tax to help fund social security programs and climate change policies, per The Wall Street Journal. "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you," Musk tweeted in part in response to the proposals. Taxes, or lack thereof, have been at the center of many a Musk controversy. In 2018, it was revealed by ProPublica that his tax bill came to a grand total of $0.
As Vanity Fair argued in response to Musk's criticism of the proposals, he has been highly strategic in his wealth accumulation, opting to eschew a traditional salary in favor of a compensation plan that includes stock options. This is how Musk has sometimes "been able to get away with paying zero dollars" in tax and a measly "$68,000 in 2015 and $65,000 in 2017."
His displays of ageism
Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders is famed for his takedowns of the super rich. When he criticized billionaires, tweeting that "we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share," Elon Musk was having none of it. He resorted to arguably ageist tactics to silence the left-wing politician. "I keep forgetting that you're still alive" was his rather morbid response to the newly octogenarian Vermont senator. Calling out what she perceived as bullying tactics, activist Melissa Byrne replied, "Folks, quit buying @Tesla. Don't reward abusive men."
This would not be the last time Musk exhibited apparently ageist views. Soon after the fiasco, he said that anyone over the age of 70 shouldn't be allowed to run for office, per Business Insider. Meanwhile, on Twitter, he branded President Joe Biden "a damp [sock] puppet," rhetoric that mirrored Donald Trump's infamous attacks on his presidential nemesis (despite there being a mere 4-year age gap between the two), per Time.
The Daily Mail targeted Musk for his overt displays of ageism. "Is Biden fit for office? That's not the point here. The point is the amount of people worldwide who wouldn't be embarrassed at publicly agreeing with Musk," the outlet argued. "Woke as we are all meant to be, having a dig at someone because of their age is still perfectly acceptable." Having reached the age of half a century, Musk is no spring chicken himself, though his new 20-something lady love may have him thinking otherwise.
His firm has been accused of horrific treatment of employees
"Everyone in Tesla is in an abusive relationship with Elon [Musk]," a former Tesla exec once told Quartz. Although Musk likes to wax lyrical about the conditions in which his Tesla employees work, many of them would have a hard time agreeing with him. In an exposé by The Guardian, it was revealed that many of his workers were seriously injured while "working 12-hour shifts, six days a week." As one employee put it, "the main export is injuries, not cars."
Sexual harassment is also allegedly rife in the Tesla workplace. Per Forbes, six female employees claimed they had been sexually harassed at Tesla, allegations the company apparently ignored. Meanwhile, Musk's other venture, SpaceX, has faced similar accusations. In a blog post for Lioness, Ashley Kosak claimed she had been subjected to relentless sexual harassment while working as a Mission Integration Engineer. "I reported each incident of sexual harassment I experienced to HR, and nothing was done," she wrote.
Additionally, accusations of flagrant workplace racism have been levied at Tesla. Per the Los Angeles Times, Black workers frequently had the n-word hurled at them by fellow employees, managers, and supervisors. According to the outlet, Black employees were segregated and "had to scrub floors on their hands and knees, and they were relegated to the Fremont, Calif., factory's most difficult physical jobs." Tesla responded to the claims, arguing that they "always disciplined and terminated" those who engaged in racist abuse.
Elon Musk slammed so-called "wokeness"
As argued by The Guardian, it seems to be a trend for middle-aged celebs to come for so-called "woke" culture, particularly when it supposedly infringes on free speech within the comedy landscape. Elon Musk, who admittedly isn't quite known for his sense of humor, has slammed the advent of wokeness as well, claiming it's suppressing comedy.
In an interview with the satirical conservative outlet The Babylon Bee, he stated, "It should be okay to be humorous. Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal." Regarding comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial statements, he said, "Trying to shut down Chappelle, come on, man, that's crazy. ... At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful." He also lamented the current state of comedy, which he claimed has been infected by a "woke-mind-virus."
Speaking of the brand of comedy that Musk claimed was being suppressed by the left, the billionaire flexed his comedic muscles in a bizarre social media post in 2022. In a since-deleted tweet (via Bloomberg), Musk posted a photo of Adolf Hitler with the caption, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget." This was in reference to Musk's support for the Canadian truckers protesting against Prime Minister Trudeau's COVID-19 restrictions. Jewish groups condemned Musk's tweet, with The Anti-Defamation League arguing that "false comparisons of public leaders to Hitler are hurtful and offensive and only serve to trivialize the history of World War II and the Holocaust," per The Jerusalem Post.
His tweet made Tesla shares crash
In 2020, Elon Musk made the bizarre decision to tweet that the "Tesla stock price is too high imo." The unprecedented move understandably raised more than a few eyebrows and ultimately led to a crash in the share price, which tanked by 12% in a single day, per CNBC. The following year, Musk posted a poll on Twitter in which he asked his followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares to pay a tax bill. When almost 58% of voters opted for "Yes," Tesla stock plummeted $140 billion in one day, its biggest drop in a year, per Forbes.
Moreover, he has been accused of deliberately manipulating the market through his social media posts. As Vox pointed out, something very shady could be going on with Musk's tweets, since "a company's founder and CEO tweeting out meaningful information about the company arguably moves the price more than most." For instance, he's been accused of influencing the price of Dogecoin. In addition to tweets promoting Dogecoin, he even name dropped the cryptocurrency during his "Weekend Update" guest slot on "Saturday Night Live," referring to his on-screen financial expert as "The Dogefather."
Following his stint on the show, the price of Dogecoin plummeted, per CNN. As The Washington Post argued, "In a supposedly decentralized industry meant to be impervious to any single party's influence, market prices seem to soar or plunge based on the force of one man's tweets."
Elon Musk was criticized for attacking governmental assistance programs
Being the former "Richest Man in the World," Elon Musk needn't worry about relying on social security. But for millions of Americans, it's a safety net to protect the most vulnerable in society. Musk, however, seems to see social security entirely in terms of debt management. "True national debt, including unfunded entitlements, is at least $60 trillion — roughly three times the size of the entire US economy. Something has got to give," he tweeted in 2022.
Many saw the comments as completely detached from the reality of ordinary working Americans. The Intercept argued that Musk was "stupendously ignorant about the U.S. economy and entitlement programs," noting that only "a tiny fraction" of government expenditure goes to social security.
A year earlier, Musk told The Wall Street Journal's CEO Summit (via CNN) that all government funding for electric car charging points should end. What made these attacks on government assistance even more outrageous, critics argued, was the fact that Musk himself has received numerous government subsidies for his businesses. For instance, Business Insider highlighted that "The richest person in the world says he doesn't want any help from the US government, but his companies have actually gotten billions of dollars worth." Throughout the years, Musk has received various subsidies, including $2.89 billion from NASA, $750 million from New York state, and even a portion of the $600 billion available for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Werner Herzog called Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans 'fascism'
Among Elon Musk's innumerable grand ideas is the colonization of Mars. According to Musk, he wants to colonize Mars "just in case something goes wrong with Earth," he explained to Inverse. However, he has been heavily condemned for his plans. In his own interview with Inverse, film director Werner Herzog branded Musk's plans "an obscenity," arguing that people should "not be like the locusts." He went on to compare Musk's ideal to fascist ideology, describing it as a "master race [that] will dominate and improve our planet Earth and really improve humanity." Herzog also pondered why Musk was preoccupied with the idea of humans inhabiting Mars as opposed to working towards saving planet Earth.
Others have called Musk's colonization plot "dangerous." During a talk with fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson (via Sky News), British chief astrophysicist Martin Rees said "the idea of Elon Musk to have a million people settle on Mars is a dangerous delusion." Tyson agreed, echoing Herzog's stance by emphasizing that it would be "much easier to make Earth return to Earth again rather than terraforming Mars."
Musk himself has admitted that many potential Mars settlers will die on their journey to the planet. "You might not come back alive," he confessed to XPRIZE. "But it's a glorious adventure." When Captain Kirk called space "the final frontier," he probably didn't envisage a billionaire sending people off to their final frontier.