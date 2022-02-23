The Shady Side Of Elon Musk

The old adage says, "Put your money where your mouth is." Well, when it comes to Elon Musk, even his several hundred billion dollars cannot stifle his gift of gab. From his modestly well-off beginnings in South Africa, Musk went on to sow the seeds of his riches in the U.S. and was soon hailed the wealthiest person in the world in 2021. But what do you do when you have so much money you could probably end world hunger? Instead of breaking bread, Musk's starting beef.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder truly knows what not to say — and when to say it. Having built a trillion-dollar empire, he has allegedly engaged in some very shady practices along the way. After all, this is a man whose own brother described him as "a savant when it comes to business, but his gift is not empathy with people," per Time. But Musk's sketchy behavior extends far beyond the business world, having irked everyone from the president to the mother of his child.

Time's Person of the Year for 2021, the billionaire businessman often comes across as a naughty schoolboy who thinks he can get away with saying and doing almost anything. And, judging by his ever-burgeoning bank balance, it seems he can, as — in this world — money is everything. From unhinged tweets to allegedly ignoring the mistreatment of his employees, get ready for the shady side of Elon Musk.