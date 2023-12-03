Country Star Jelly Roll Has Major Regrets About His Many Tattoos

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, is riding high after his New Artist of the Year award at the 2023 CMA Awards. While he's at the pinnacle of his career as a country artist, he's somewhat different from his counterparts. For one thing, there's his background as an ex-con drug dealer who sold mixtapes from his car. He's also instantly recognizable thanks to his inked face, full-sleeve tattoos, and a showcase of about 100 tats. SiriusXM host Storme Warren shared that Jelly Roll is just as much a country singer as any other thanks to his storytelling ability and relatability. He stated, per The New York Times, "Some traditional country music fans might be scratching their heads at his image and style of music, but I think they'll come around when they realize he's the real deal."

Jelly Roll gave fans a tour of some of the ink adorning his body, telling "Good Morning America" that his favorite tattoo is the cross on his face, with his music tattoo coming in second. He shared that his first face tattoos were the teardrops. "I got those when I was probably 17. They were my first face tattoos," he said in the clip posted on GMA's TikTok. Jelly Roll also divulged the story behind the skyline tattoo on his neck. He laughed, "I had 'surviving the struggle' tattooed on my neck, and I left the 't' out." He had the misspelled tattoo on his neck "forever" until he eventually covered up the bungled artwork.