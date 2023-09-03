The Untold Truth Of Country Singer Jelly Roll

Clearly, Jelly Roll is not the name he was born with — that would be Jason DeFord. His stage name, he explained during an appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show," came from his mother. "So, I obviously look the part," he said. "My mother named me that whenever I was a little chubby kid. Been fat my whole life ... I spent the next 30 years trying to grow into the name, I think I've done it."

As he explained in an interview documented by MyRadioLink, his childhood love of donuts also contributed to the nickname. However, in an odd twist of fate, a friend from school — who had a nickname of his own, One-Arm Clay — began calling him Jelly Roll in public, and the name fit so well that he kept it. "I love this because there's a different between a nickname and a stage name," Jelly Roll explained. "You know what the difference is? You don't get to pick your nickname."

While Jelly Roll's stage name has certainly been attention-getting, he's also admitted that there had been a down side, particularly when he was starting out and trying to gain some traction with his music career. "My name is something that has always held me back in my career to a degree," he wrote in a 2014 Facebook post. "To people who have no clue who I am the name seems like a joke or some sort of a gimmick."