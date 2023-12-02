Who Is Ashley Judd's Ex-Husband Dario Franchitti Married To Now?

Ashley Judd and Dario Franchitti made headlines with their whirlwind romance. The former pair first met at the wedding of "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jason Priestly in 1999 and quickly fell in love. After dating for just 10 months, the two got engaged and exchanged vows at Skibbo's Castle in Franchitti's native Scotland in 2001.

Over the course of their marriage, Judd was been open about her decision not to have kids with Franchitti, writing in her 2011 memoir (via PopSugar), "I do not need to go making 'my own' babies when there are so many orphaned or abandoned children who need love, attention, time, and care." Sadly, she and Franchitti announced their plans to divorce in 2013. In a joint statement (via The LA Times), the former couple stressed that the decision to end their marriage was mutual. "We'll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity and respect we have always enjoyed," they added.

Speaking with Ladies Home Journal in 2014, Judd reflected on her split with Franchitti, saying she will always care for him as a friend (per UPI). "Even before our wedding, we agreed not to tell people about our relationship, but to show them instead. What we're showing them now is we're human, we're family, and this is what family looks like," she said. In the years since their divorce, Franchitti has embraced a new chapter in his life and found love again with his current wife, Eleanor Robb.