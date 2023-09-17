Where Ashley Judd Stands With Her Ex-Husband Dario Franchitti Today

It feels like an eternity has passed since Ashley Judd split from her race car driver husband Dario Franchitti, but unlike many Hollywood couples that have figuratively hexed each other after they split, Judd and Franchitti appear to be on good terms.

The former couple were together for over a decade before parting ways. They first met at actor Jason Priestley's wedding in 1999, and after being set up by their mutual friends, the two hit it off. They married two years later in a castle in Scotland, the Indianapolis 500 winner's home country. The "Heat" star was unapologetically fond of her ex-husband when they were together, telling Redbook that he's "shy, he's very funny, very down-to-earth. Very warm. He likes to play. He's very bookish, actually, [and] reads far more than I do."

However, in 2013, they announced that they were calling it quits after 11 years. "We have mutually decided to end our marriage. We'll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity, and respect we have always enjoyed," they shared in a statement at the time, per People.

To prove that the separation was amicable, Judd tweeted "family forever @dariofranchitti," to which the athlete responded: "@ashleyjudd family forever." It turns out that they were following through with their promise, as the pair remain friends to this day.