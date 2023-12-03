Below Deck: The Devastating Story Behind Kyle Viljoen's Health Issues
"Below Deck" star Kyle Viljoen's life has been forever changed since he was diagnosed with a very rare and serious disorder.
Since splashing onto the reality TV sphere as a second steward in "Below Deck: Mediterranean" Season 7, Kyle has wasted no time making a name for himself as the life of the party and the harbinger of drama. However, it hasn't all been fun and games for Kyle on the popular yacht series, especially in regards to his health. During "Below Deck: Mediterranean" Season 8, the controversial star collapsed while speaking with Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "Tumi, I don't feel good," Kyle revealed during episode 8, per E! News. "I'm very dizzy." After Tumi asked for clarification regarding his symptoms, the reality TV star collapsed. While Kyle was able to recover from his dizzy spell on the ship, his health issues have continued to persist off-camera.
In October 2023, he revealed to fans that he landed in the hospital with a shocking disorder, which he described as "painful and traumatic," per People. Join us as we take a deep dive into his alarming health crisis and how it might affect his "Below Deck" future.
Kyle Viljoen was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome
On October 1, Kyle Viljoen shocked his fans when he opened up about his terrifying trip to the hospital on Instagram. "Late Sunday night was the start to a scary ride for Zachary and I. After starting a new medication, I begin to feel generally unwell," he explained. "Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life." Kyle went on to reveal that his health scare first started after he experienced throat pain. While he went to the hospital and was initially diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease, his condition continued to get worse. After five days of discomfort, Kyle said that he was rushed to the ER, where he was told that he had Stevens-Johnson syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, SJS is a rare illness that impacts the skin and mucous membranes. "With an impeccable medical staff, a loving fiancé, and support of friends and family I am working towards making a full recovery," Kyle continued.
Since sharing his scary diagnosis, Kyle has periodically given fans updates about his health. Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live!," the reality TV star took to Instagram with an emotional caption. "I'm so thankful my recovery from [SJS] is happening in the time that it is so I was ultimately able to be back where it makes me the happiest –– Camera ready and part of a huge happy party," he wrote.
Kyle Viljoen responds to Below Deck backlash amid recovery
While Kyle Viljoen is on the road to recovery, it hasn't been without challenges. In September 2023, the reality TV star returned to "Below Deck Mediterranean" for its eighth season. However, since its start, Kyle has rubbed viewers the wrong way due to his work ethic and his shocking episode nine argument with Natalya Scudder, resulting in her departure. "I feel the need to get off now because I don't feel good. I feel safe, but I don't feel good," Natalya said before departing, per Us Weekly. His screaming match even caught the attention of Captain Sandy, who hinted at potentially firing him for his volatile emotions.
With the fan backlash at an all-time high, Kyle took to his Instagram to share an emotional statement regarding his behavior and recovery from Stevens-Johnson syndrome. "This season has been incredibly painful to watch and relive. I have had to drag myself out of bed each day during these months just to get by," he explained. "While I go through this, I have asked for understanding and respect." Kyle went on to reveal that after the show, he sought therapy, resulting in him receiving the medication that led to his Stevens-Johnson syndrome diagnosis. "Can you just imagine you are trying to actively heal your mind only for that to have furthermore placed you in a deadly situation?" he added. Towards the end of his statement, Kyle asked viewers to give him a chance to grow and navigate a path towards mental healing.