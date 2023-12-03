Below Deck: The Devastating Story Behind Kyle Viljoen's Health Issues

"Below Deck" star Kyle Viljoen's life has been forever changed since he was diagnosed with a very rare and serious disorder.

Since splashing onto the reality TV sphere as a second steward in "Below Deck: Mediterranean" Season 7, Kyle has wasted no time making a name for himself as the life of the party and the harbinger of drama. However, it hasn't all been fun and games for Kyle on the popular yacht series, especially in regards to his health. During "Below Deck: Mediterranean" Season 8, the controversial star collapsed while speaking with Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo. "Tumi, I don't feel good," Kyle revealed during episode 8, per E! News. "I'm very dizzy." After Tumi asked for clarification regarding his symptoms, the reality TV star collapsed. While Kyle was able to recover from his dizzy spell on the ship, his health issues have continued to persist off-camera.

In October 2023, he revealed to fans that he landed in the hospital with a shocking disorder, which he described as "painful and traumatic," per People. Join us as we take a deep dive into his alarming health crisis and how it might affect his "Below Deck" future.