A Look At Megan Thee Stallion's Romantic History (Including Tory Lanez)
Since going mainstream in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has had the music industry in a chokehold. Between her empoweringly assertive lyrics, undeniably catchy beats, and risqué music videos, fans simply can't get enough of Megan Thee Stallion. In 2021, she snagged three awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. That same year, the "Savage" rapper was named Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year. The following year, Megan ramped up her list of milestones after making history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of the Forbes 30 under 30 magazine.
Over the years, Megan has also taken up the role of an advocate, lending her voice to social issues like Black women's rights. "We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer," she wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.
Unsurprisingly, Megan's personal life has also piqued fans' interest through the years. "Sometimes I can treat men like they're disposable, and it's because I know that I don't need you. You're here because I want you to be here," the rapper once told Marie Claire of her love life. But while she might have once viewed men as "disposable," there is no denying that Megan has had an interesting romantic history so far.
Meg Thee Stallion has been romantically linked to a few rappers
Like many other stars, Megan Thee Stallion has kept her love life within the celebrity circle. After months of speculation, Megan seemingly confirmed her relationship with "Me Vs Me" rapper Moneybagg Yo with a since-deleted Instagram post shared in July 2019 (via Capital Xtra). Sadly, the pair's romance soon fizzled out, with Moneybagg Yo confirming their split in January 2020. "It didn't work [out] but I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan [y'all] know and the Megan I know are two different things. It's still love, no bad blood," he said of their split during an appearance on Rap Life Radio.
Following her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, Megan was briefly linked to rapper G-Eazy after a video of the pair cozying up surfaced on the internet. The "Savage" rapper was, however, quick to shut down the rumors with a tweet stating that they were not together. But of course, it wasn't until later that year that Megan found herself in her most publicized relationship yet.
In July 2020, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested for shooting Megan in the foot. Though the two were initially rumored to have been in a romantic relationship, Megan denied it in an October 2020 essay for The New York Times. "We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place," she wrote in the piece. During Lanez's December 2022 trial, however, the "WAP" rapper revealed they previously had a sexual relationship.
Meg Thee Stallion was in a long-term relationship with Pardi
In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she was in a relationship with rapper/songwriter Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, otherwise known as Pardi. "That's my boo. And I really like him ... He is so perfect, and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y'all know," she confirmed on Instagram Live at the time. That same day, Pardi himself confirmed his romance with Megan with a heartwarming Instagram featuring loved-up photos and videos of the couple. "SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST," he captioned the since-deleted post (via People).
In the months that followed, Megan and Pardi gave fans a glimpse into their life together, often gushing about each other on social media. "My boyfriend let's me be me bc he confident I ain't going no where ... I like that," she wrote in an April 2021 tweet. In a separate tweet, Megan yet again spoke on her romance with Pardi, whom she credited for teaching her to stay respectful in their relationship. Speaking to 97.9 The Box, Megan also touched on some of the things she loved about her beau. "I love Pardi because he is just so sweet. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that," she explained.
The couple would go on to be together for two years before seemingly calling it quits in 2023. Though neither Megan nor Pardi confirmed the split, they both hinted at it in their individual 2023 songs, where they both alluded to being cheated on, per Rolling Stone.
Megan Thee Stallion has been linked to a famous footballer
In May 2023, Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku after the pair were spotted attending his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding in Italy. As reported by People, Megan and Lukaku (who are both managed by Jay Z's Roc Nation) were seen speaking and holding hands at the event, leading many to believe their relationship was not strictly platonic. Though neither Megan nor Lukaku confirmed their romance, fans flooded social media with their thoughts about the pair's speculated relationship.
"Dope, couple! she'll find dating outside her industry much more peaceful and fun," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "They would make a nice couple. I feel the chemistry," another user wrote. "I've never cared about celebrity dating rumors until I saw that picture of Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion I really need them to live a long and prosperous life together," a third person added.
While rumors of the romance have gone unconfirmed, there is no denying that Megan has had an eventful dating history.