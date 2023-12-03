A Look At Megan Thee Stallion's Romantic History (Including Tory Lanez)

Since going mainstream in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has had the music industry in a chokehold. Between her empoweringly assertive lyrics, undeniably catchy beats, and risqué music videos, fans simply can't get enough of Megan Thee Stallion. In 2021, she snagged three awards at the 64th Grammy Awards. That same year, the "Savage" rapper was named Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year. The following year, Megan ramped up her list of milestones after making history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of the Forbes 30 under 30 magazine.

Over the years, Megan has also taken up the role of an advocate, lending her voice to social issues like Black women's rights. "We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer," she wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

Unsurprisingly, Megan's personal life has also piqued fans' interest through the years. "Sometimes I can treat men like they're disposable, and it's because I know that I don't need you. You're here because I want you to be here," the rapper once told Marie Claire of her love life. But while she might have once viewed men as "disposable," there is no denying that Megan has had an interesting romantic history so far.