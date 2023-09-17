Who Is Megan Thee Stallion's Rumored New Boyfriend, Romelu Lukaku?

Does Megan Thee Stallion have a "Plan B" after her rumored split from boyfriend Pardison Fontaine? The pair had a successful working relationship after first collaborating on the remix of Megan's "Savage" feat. Beyoncé in 2020 and officially confirmed their romance in a 2021 Instagram Live, according to People. They were open about sharing their love and appreciation for one another — look no further than the lavish Valentine's Day Fontaine planned for his GF in 2021 — so when they stopped posting pics of one another, it raised eyebrows. What's more, some of Megan and Fontaine's steamier content documenting their love life has since been removed. The Internet also snooped around and realized Megan no longer follows Fontaine on Instagram as of 2023.

All signs seemingly point to a breakup, though the Grammy winner hasn't publicly addressed the rumors. What she has done is step out with hunky soccer star Romelu Lukaku. In May, The New York Post reported that Megan was spotted with Lukaku in Lake Como, Italy, at the wedding of one of his teammates, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. In the photos, Lukaku and Megan are pictured holding hands and making eye contact. While it's possible they could have been attending the nuptials as friends, the timing seems suspect, given Lukaku broke up with his long-time girlfriend Sarah Mens shortly before he was seen with Megan.

While we're waiting for them to go IG official, we did some digging on Megan's alleged new love interest.