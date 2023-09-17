Who Is Megan Thee Stallion's Rumored New Boyfriend, Romelu Lukaku?
Does Megan Thee Stallion have a "Plan B" after her rumored split from boyfriend Pardison Fontaine? The pair had a successful working relationship after first collaborating on the remix of Megan's "Savage" feat. Beyoncé in 2020 and officially confirmed their romance in a 2021 Instagram Live, according to People. They were open about sharing their love and appreciation for one another — look no further than the lavish Valentine's Day Fontaine planned for his GF in 2021 — so when they stopped posting pics of one another, it raised eyebrows. What's more, some of Megan and Fontaine's steamier content documenting their love life has since been removed. The Internet also snooped around and realized Megan no longer follows Fontaine on Instagram as of 2023.
All signs seemingly point to a breakup, though the Grammy winner hasn't publicly addressed the rumors. What she has done is step out with hunky soccer star Romelu Lukaku. In May, The New York Post reported that Megan was spotted with Lukaku in Lake Como, Italy, at the wedding of one of his teammates, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. In the photos, Lukaku and Megan are pictured holding hands and making eye contact. While it's possible they could have been attending the nuptials as friends, the timing seems suspect, given Lukaku broke up with his long-time girlfriend Sarah Mens shortly before he was seen with Megan.
While we're waiting for them to go IG official, we did some digging on Megan's alleged new love interest.
Romelu Lukaku is an international soccer star
Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan from Chelsea FC at Serie A club Roma, is one of the world's top strikers. By that, we mean he's a goal-scoring machine. While playing in the top-flight English Premier League, Romelu netted a total of 121 goals, averaging roughly a goal every two games. According to Sky Sports, he is the fourth player to have scored 80 or more Premier League goals before turning 24 years old. He's just as impressive on the international stage too. According to The Sun, Romelu scored his 77th international goal for his Belgium side in a September 2023 game against Estonia. At 77 international goals, he's level with Brazilian legend Pelé's goal-scoring record and short only to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Big Rom can thank his family lineage and his genes for (at least some of) his talent on the pitch. His dad, Roger Menama Lukaku, was a former Congolese striker who played professionally, and his younger brother, Jordan Lukaku, currently plays for Turkish club Adanaspor. Their cousin, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, is a left-back for KV Mechelen.
Standing 6'3", Romelu is known for his physicality in the game. According to SportBible, he was big as a young teenager, and his mom would bring his birth certificate to games in order to placate other parents who thought he was older. "It was always a fuss that he scored three or four goals," soccer scout Mino Raiola told Swedish paper Expressen.
Romelu Lukaku is a proud dad
In addition to his passion for playing soccer, Romelu Lukaku is a family man. The Belgian number 10 has two sons, Romeo and Jordan, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Mens. Calling his role as a father his "most important," Lukaku opened up about what his sons mean to him in the Amazon Prime Video documentary "One For All." "When my first son was born he really changed me a lot," he said (via Express). "At the time I was going through a lot of difficulties at Manchester ... [But] he really calmed me down and I had a different outlook on life because it was not about me anymore, it was about him."
As befitting a proud papa, Lukaku has documented his love for his young boys on Instagram. "Family over everything," he wrote in a July 14, 2023, snap that showed him with one of his sons aboard a private plane. The athlete believes that becoming a dad has changed him for the better. "Having kids made me more responsible in controlling my emotions, controlling my feelings," he explained in the documentary.
While Megan Thee Stallion doesn't have children of her own, she and Lukaku share other commonalities. Per Teen Vogue, they are both repped by Jay-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation, which may be how they met. Whether they'll be fans' newest favorite athlete-celebrity couple still remains to be seen.