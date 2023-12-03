Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Divorce Her Ex Brandon Blackstock Sooner

In June 2020, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. While divorce is rarely smooth, Clarkson and Blackstock's personal relationship overlapped with a professional partnership, adding another layer to the already complicated proceedings. In addition to fighting over custody of their children, River Rose and Remington, and the rights to their Montana ranch, the former couple also had a labor dispute to resolve, as Blackstock was Clarkson's manager throughout their marriage.

Unsurprisingly, Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce got messy. In November 2020, Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their kids after a judge determined the parents' relationship could create an unhealthy environment for them. "The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them," the ruling read, according to People. The back and forth continued until March 2022, when the former couple reached an agreement.

The "American Idol" winner agreed to pay Blackstock a one-time sum of more than $1.3 million, in addition to upwards of $45,000 monthly in child support and $115,000 a month in spousal support, The Blast reported. Clarkson got the ranch, and the couple agreed to share custody of River Rose and Remington, though they would live with her in Los Angeles while Blackstock would temporarily pay her to stay in the Montana property. The marriage clearly wasn't working and hadn't been for a while. But Clarkson had her reasons for staying as long as she did.