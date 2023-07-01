What Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Really Does For A Living

Most fans of Kelly Clarkson know about her claim to fame as the original winner of "American Idol" and her legendary singing career, but not many were aware of what her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, exactly did for a living.

The singer first crossed paths with Blackstock in 2006 while he was married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, with whom he had two children. Following his divorce, Clarkson and Blackstock officially began dating in February 2012, were engaged by the end of the year, and tied the knot in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, River Rose, in 2014, followed by their son Remington Alexander in 2016.

Unfortunately, the "Since U Been Gone" singer and Blackstock called it quits back in 2020, with Clarkson blaming "irreconcilable differences" in the legal filing. Amidst the divorce, Blackstock underwent a complete career transformation, so what is he up to these days?