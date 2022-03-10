How Is Kelly Clarkson Doing After Finalizing Her Divorce?
Just because she's a bona fide queen of breakup songs ("Since U Been Gone" is a forever bop) doesn't mean Kelly Clarkson is also a master of doing the actual breaking up. Since the "American Idol" alum and powerhouse pop diva has been with many of us, spiritually at least, through our worst breakups, we're sending her all the good vibes we can muster now that she's officially settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson's divorce has been ongoing for almost two years, so we're sure it's a relief to finally have it all wrapped up — even if the singer has been ordered to pay a massive sum to her ex. As The Blast reported on March 10, Clarkson has to pay Blackstock a $1.3 million lump sum, plus monthly child support to the tune of $45,601. In case you were wondering, as we were, how Clarkson is taking all of this, you're in luck.
Kelly Clarkson is so moving on
Speaking to People magazine, an unnamed insider close to Kelly Clarkson says the singer is doing just fine, thank you very much. "Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized," the source said, assuring fans and well-wishers, "She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place." And it's not like she's coming out of this with nothing. According to People, Clarkson also gets to keep the pets, cars, and... flight simulator.
Clarkson celebrated the divorce finalization with a very casual evening at the American Country Music Awards on March 7, per her Instagram, where she hobnobbed with the likes of Dolly Parton while looking stunning in a black column gown. We know divorce is never easy, but something tells us that Clarkson is coming out of this relationship on top. Or, as she might say, "Thanks to you/Now I get what I want/Since you been gone."