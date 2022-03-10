How Is Kelly Clarkson Doing After Finalizing Her Divorce?

Just because she's a bona fide queen of breakup songs ("Since U Been Gone" is a forever bop) doesn't mean Kelly Clarkson is also a master of doing the actual breaking up. Since the "American Idol" alum and powerhouse pop diva has been with many of us, spiritually at least, through our worst breakups, we're sending her all the good vibes we can muster now that she's officially settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson's divorce has been ongoing for almost two years, so we're sure it's a relief to finally have it all wrapped up — even if the singer has been ordered to pay a massive sum to her ex. As The Blast reported on March 10, Clarkson has to pay Blackstock a $1.3 million lump sum, plus monthly child support to the tune of $45,601. In case you were wondering, as we were, how Clarkson is taking all of this, you're in luck.