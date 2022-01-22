Kelly Clarkson Finally Ends A Major Battle In Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has ended a major battle in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple's financial battles have prolonged the process, but the latest news might signal the superstar singer wants to end the fighting. Last summer, Clarkson requested a judge declare her a single woman legally. The pair married in 2013 with a prenup locked into place. However, in the middle of their divorce, Blackstock contested the prenup, asking that he and Clarkson "split" their properties so he could continue to live at their Montana ranch. But in August 2021, a judge upheld the prenup, which started the momentum in Clarkson's favor, per TMZ.

One of the sticking points in the celebrity couple's divorce is Blackstock's major career change. The former entertainment manager decided to go all-in on a new career as a rancher when he and Clarkson split. The Sun obtained court documents that reported, "Respondent [Blackstock] testified that he works full-time as a rancher. He testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music business." Blackstock may be working as a rancher now, but his lifestyle isn't that of a simple cowboy, as the property cost over $10 million when the couple bought it, per TMZ. Still, Clarkson's recent decision to end this major battle in their divorce could be good news for the beloved singer in the long run.