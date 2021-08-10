Kelly Clarkson's Ex Is Making A Major Career Change

The bitter divorce battle between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock rages on. The couple, who share kids River and Remington (Blackstock also has Savannah and Seth from a previous marriage), surprised fans in June 2020 when they announced their split. We are not going to lie; the news broke our little music-loving hearts quite a bit.

Throughout the divorce, Clarkson has been pretty candid about how she feels and what an emotional toll it's taken on her. "What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts," she said on an episode of her self-titled talk show in September 2020. "We have four kids, and divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

In late July, a judge awarded Blackstock a whole lot of money for spousal support. According to The Blast, Clarkson has to shell out $150,000 a month for spousal support and another $45,601 in child support payments. Ouch. Additionally, the "American Idol" alum has to literally pay the price for Blackstock's attorney fees, which are around $1.25 million. While it's a ton of coin in monthly expenses, the court docs also reveal that Clarkson nets around $1.5 million a month, so we are guessing that she will be just fine, but dang!

And with a new divorce comes a new career for Blackstock. Keep scrolling for more deets.