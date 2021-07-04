What Kelly Clarkson Just Requested A Judge To Do Amid Her Divorce Proceedings

When Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage, things got messy fast. The legendary singer was awarded primary physical custody of their children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. But the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" made a request to the judge in her divorce that is raising eyebrows.

In December 2020, Clarkson claimed that her estranged husband and father-in-law's company, Starstruck Entertainment, defrauded her out of millions of dollars.

While talking to guests on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in November 2020, Clarkson revealed her feelings about her divorce. Clarkson said, "I'm obviously going through [a divorce] right now.... It's horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think as women, especially, we're trained to take it all on. And you can deal with it, and you're fine, but it's your babies you worry about." Keep scrolling to learn what Clarkson just requested a judge to do amid her divorce proceedings.