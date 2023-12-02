Body Language Expert Tells Us Where Felicity Huffman's Scandal Apology Went Completely Wrong

Felicity Huffman is possibly best known for her role on "Desperate Housewives" from 2004 to 2012, but it is her real-life role in "Operation Varsity Blues" that made headlines in 2019. That was the name the FBI gave their investigation into nearly three dozen parents who got their kids into college through fraudulent means. In Huffman's case, in December 2017, she paid $15,000 to ensure her daughter Sophia Grace Macy got a good score on her SAT exam.

Huffman spent 11 days in jail, did 250 hours of community service, and paid $30,000 for her role in the scandal. Huffman's role in the college cheating scandal also strained her marriage to William H. Macy.

Huffman has now broken her silence years after the scandal was made public. In an interview with Eyewitness News, Huffman said, "It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future, which meant I had to break the law."

Nicki Swift asked Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of"A.W.E.S.O.M.E.": Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within, what he noticed in Huffman's explanation for her part in the college admissions scandal. He saw the interview as a missed opportunity and an example of Huffman's "privilege. It is the sense of privilege and entitlement that originally made this scandal noteworthy. And, here Felicity is once again showcasing it."