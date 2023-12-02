Christina Aguilera's Rare Appearance Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

If there's one artist who has gone through more iconic eras than Taylor Swift, it's Christina Aguilera. From her early days with the Mickey Mouse Club, to her provocative "Dirrty" phase, to her Old Hollywood "Back to Basics" period, Aguilera is known for making a statement with her looks. Most of the time, she errs on the maximalist side of things — until now.

As part of the promo for her shows down under, Christina Aguilera took to TikTok to share a What's in My Bag? video in partnership with an Australian brand. A departure from her usual bold outfits and makeup, Aguilera sported a more toned-down get-up with a black off-the-shoulder top and matching sweats. She had her usual platinum blonde locks curled down to her shoulders, and her muted makeup accentuated her natural features. Aguilera's usual dramatic glam and 'do were nowhere to be found, prompting fans to take notice.

Apparently, for some of them, the "Beautiful" singer didn't look like herself at all. They rushed to the comments section to share their observations, with many noting that Aguilera had turned into a Kardashian clone. Khristina Kardashian? Hey, it has quite a nice ring to it!