The True Story Of How Pat Monahan Landed On The Hallmark Channel

We're used to hearing Pat Monahan in the background of films, but rarely is he ever in front of the camera. However, that all changed when he landed a role in one of the Hallmark Channel's holiday movies.

Monahan, the leading man of the pop rock band Train, began his singing career in the early 90s, but didn't find big success until he and his band released the 2001 album titled "Drops of Jupiter." They followed that success by releasing the smash hit track "Hey, Soul Sister" in 2009. They were unstoppable, and Monahan didn't limit himself to just music. Like Rihanna, Beyoncé, and so many other artists, Monahan ventured into the acting world.

In 2011, the musician revealed his passion for acting to Rolling Stone. He shared, "I've lived in LA a few times, and one of the times I was living there I was pursuing acting as a profession. I didn't just want to be in shows but I wanted to pursue actually being good at it." Monahan noted that he'd taken acting classes, but his career eventually led him to music, or so he thought. At the time, the singer had only made cameos in several television series, including "CSI: New York" and "The Wedding Band." It wasn't until 2021 that he made his film debut with a Hallmark Channel movie — and he has quite an interesting story on how he landed the gig.