Is Hallmark's Kimberley Sustad Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband

Kimberley Sustad doesn't just play the married life on screen; she's living it for real. If Sustad's face looks familiar, there's a good reason. She is one of the starlets of the Hallmark universe, particularly the Christmassy rom-coms. From 2022's "Three Wise Men and a Baby" back to 2012's "A Bride for Christmas," she has been one of the rosy holiday faces we see time and again. She was even one of the writers for "Three Wise Men" and "Christmas by Starlight."

Not to worry though, the work is something she loves. "I've been very fortunate to be able to do Hallmark Christmas movies every year, and it sort of bumps you into the [mood]," she told Niagara Frontier Publications. "I kind of get into it in the summer, when we start filming these things, because that's when we're making Christmas movies. And then if I'm writing one, it feels like Christmas all year. All the time."

When it comes to love off-screen, there's one particular sweetheart in Sustad's life: Scot Sustad. So, what do we know about this fellow who captured this Hallmark ingénue's heart?