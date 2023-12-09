The Cher And Amanda Bynes Feud Fully Explained

Cher apologized to Amanda Bynes for the part she played in their brief feud. However, Bynes never issued Cher a proper apology. With that said, Bynes later issued a blanket apology to those she'd previously trashed on social media. "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everybody whom I called ugly on Twitter," Bynes said in the since-deleted Instagram video (via Us Weekly). "I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."

Two years earlier, Bynes explained to Paper Magazine that her substance use colored her social media habits. "I was just stuck at home, getting high, watching TV, and tweeting," said Bynes. "I had a lot of time on my hands and would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long." Fortunately, Bynes was able to overcome her old habits. "Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over," Bynes added. "I'm not sad about it and I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).