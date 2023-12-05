A Deep Dive Into The Scandalous Love Life Of Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger was involved in plenty of political and love affairs during his time in the spotlight. Kissinger was known for being a skillful politician who helped put an end to the Vietnam War and encouraged "diplomatic relations with China," among many other political endeavors, per Politico. And, it turns out that in his 100 years of life, he was not only successful professionally, but personally, too.

At the time of his death, Henry was happily married to philanthropist and political researcher Nancy Kissinger, per The U.S. Sun. The couple first met when Nancy attended Harvard and ran into Henry during her school career. However, it wasn't until after she graduated and started working as a researcher for the Republican politician that they began a relationship. The couple's romance blossomed, and it wasn't long before they tied the knot in 1974. Henry was very private about the ceremony, but according to The New York Times, they tied the knot in an intimate 4-minute ceremony in Virginia before jet-setting off to Mexico for their honeymoon. Henry stayed married to Nancy up until his death in November 2023.

But long before he settled down with Nancy, believe it or not, Henry was quite the player, and was even dubbed the "Playboy of the West Wing," per WWD. So, here's everything we know about the political figure's scandalous love life.