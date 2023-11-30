Henry Kissinger, US Diplomat, Dead At 100

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who clinched the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for his instrumental role in bringing about the conclusion of the United States' participation in the Vietnam War, has died. He was 100 years old.

His death was confirmed by his consulting firm Kissinger Associates on November 29, but no specific cause of death has been disclosed at this time, per Reuters. Kissinger was notably active up until the final year of his life, visiting China as recently as July 2023. Over the course of his extensive, controversial career in politics, he left a significant impact on U.S. foreign policy.

More to come...