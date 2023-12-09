The Reason Shane MacGowan Never Had Any Children

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

Shane MacGowan left the music world mourning after his death at age 65. Adding to the sadness is that nobody will carry on his legacy, as MacGowan and his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, never had any children. The artist announced The Pogues frontman had died in an Instagram post on November 30.

Clarke called MacGowan "the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel," adding that she was beyond grateful for his never-ending unconditional love. "There's no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world," Clarke wrote. "Thank you for your presence in this world. You made it so very bright, and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever," she continued.

Clarke said MacGowan died from pneumonia (via The New York Times). He had been suffering from ill health for years. By the time MacGowan and Clarke finally married five years prior, he was in a wheelchair. In her "favorite photo" from the big day, MacGowan can be seen between Clarke and Johnny Depp. She admitted it'd been a crazy journey to the altar, noting that "to still be alive was a massive achievement." MacGowan took it to the edge during his six and a half decades on earth and it was his sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll lifestyle that led to MacGowan's decision to never have any kids.