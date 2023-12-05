The Dave Portnoy And Raquel Leviss Rumors, Explained

When one celebrity relationship bites the dust, it opens the door for a new romance. When news broke in November 2023 that Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had broken up with his girlfriend of two years, Silvana Mojica, everyone wanted to link him to another single reality star: "Vanderpump Rules" alum Rachel (aka Raquel) Leviss. Portnoy's personal life has stirred up controversy in the past, and the same is true of Leviss. For those who missed out on "Scandoval," Leviss came under fire in March 2023 after it was revealed that she'd secretly been having an affair with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Tom Sandoval. Things were made doubly "Scandovalous" by the fact that Sandoval had been dating Leviss' former best friend, Ariana Madix, for the better part of a decade. Since the fallout, Leviss has excommunicated herself from the show and spent time prioritizing her mental health, according to TMZ.

As for Portnoy, Mojica revealed in a dramatic way on TikTok that he'd broken up with her. "Imagine you buy these [romantic cards] for someone and then get broken up with," the model captioned a November TikTok video. Fans of Mojica were quick to flood her post with their support — and fans of Portnoy responded by linking him to Leviss? Rumors that Portnoy and Leviss were dating surfaced shortly after Mojica's post. But in bad news for Portnoy/Leviss shippers, the Barstool Sports founder wasted no time in shutting down the gossip.