Here's How Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Romain Gavras Makes His Money
Dua Lipa's latest catch isn't just another pretty face in the crowd, he's carved a path to success all on his own.
The singer prefers to keep her romantic life out of the spotlight, but she's certainly no stranger to the dating scene. The Grammy winner has enjoyed a string of high-profile relationships and flings since she made it big with her hit song "New Rules" in 2017. Back in 2022, she opened up about the status of her heart in a rare moment on her podcast "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," saying she was happy being single for the first time in years. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish," she said. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's the Leo thing — it makes a big difference."
Not long after that episode aired, Lipa made headlines when she was spotted leaving a BAFTAs after-party with Rita Ora's ex-boyfriend, Romain Gavras, in February 2023. At the time, a source told The Sun that the two had been quietly seeing each other for months and had a lot of things in common. "Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry," the insider said, adding, "She feels Romain totally gets it. They're both really creative people." She and Gavras eventually confirmed their romance as they walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. So, just who is Lipa's new boyfriend, and what does he do for a living?
Dua Lipa's new beau is a successful filmmaker
Romain Gavras is a French director and film producer. He has made a name for himself by writing and directing films, including the 2021 crime comedy "The World is Yours" and 2022's Netflix drama "Athena." He comes from a family of artists. His father is renowned filmmaker Costa-Gavras, while his mother is film producer and journalist Michele Ray. His siblings, Julie and Alexandre Gavras, are also in the entertainment industry. "From a very young age I knew this was what I wanted to do," he told Étage magazine in 2016. "When your whole family is into cinema, you talk about it at the dinner table, and then you go see movies and talk about them... I grew up in a film family, so there was no other choice but to make films."
In addition to creating films, Romain is also known for directing music videos and won a VMA in 2012 for Best Direction for his work on M.I.A.'s song "Bad Girls." Aside from the rapper, Romain has collaborated with other big names in music, such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Jamie XX. He has also directed video campaigns for luxury fashion houses, including Dior and Louis Vuitton. Speaking with Étage, Romain said he enjoys making all types of films. "I come from a generation raised by television, so I don't [necessarily] think that films are a noble art, and you can't do something else," he said. "I think it's good to do a bit of everything."
Romain Gavras has a teenage daughter
In addition to being a famous director and the boyfriend of one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Romain Gavras is also a father. The French filmmaker has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship — a fact he revealed to The Guardian in an interview last year. "Don't tell kids they're special. I have a 13-year-old daughter and I'm always telling her: 'This stuff doesn't exist,'" he told the publication. "Life is work. Don't expect a superpower." While he has yet to publicly introduce the teen, Gavras was spotted with his daughter and girlfriend, Dua Lipa, at Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour concert in London. A candid photo shared on Instagram shows Lipa happily chatting with Gavra's daughter as they waited for the show to begin. "A daughter?" commented one fan under the post, while another wrote, "Just imagine [you] can say your step mother is Dua Lipa!!!!"
By all accounts, things seem to be heating up between Gavras and Lipa after the pair were first linked back in February 2023. A source close to the duo told Us Weekly that the pop star and the Gavras are smitten and have been inseparable. "[They] are always laughing," the source dished, adding that the duo are "getting pretty serious." We love that for Dua!