Here's How Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Romain Gavras Makes His Money

Dua Lipa's latest catch isn't just another pretty face in the crowd, he's carved a path to success all on his own.

The singer prefers to keep her romantic life out of the spotlight, but she's certainly no stranger to the dating scene. The Grammy winner has enjoyed a string of high-profile relationships and flings since she made it big with her hit song "New Rules" in 2017. Back in 2022, she opened up about the status of her heart in a rare moment on her podcast "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," saying she was happy being single for the first time in years. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish," she said. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's the Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

Not long after that episode aired, Lipa made headlines when she was spotted leaving a BAFTAs after-party with Rita Ora's ex-boyfriend, Romain Gavras, in February 2023. At the time, a source told The Sun that the two had been quietly seeing each other for months and had a lot of things in common. "Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry," the insider said, adding, "She feels Romain totally gets it. They're both really creative people." She and Gavras eventually confirmed their romance as they walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. So, just who is Lipa's new boyfriend, and what does he do for a living?