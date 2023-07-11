What Dua Lipa's Exes Have All Said About Her
Dua Lipa may be the patron saint of hits about leaving toxic relationships, cutting your exes off, and thriving while single, but the Grammy award-winning singer has been coupled up over the past couple of years. Since she shot to superstardom, fans have followed her love life closely, witnessing her involvement in serious relationships, short-lived summer flings, and steamy one-off makeout sessions (*cough* Trevor Noah *cough).
As far as the public knows, Lipa has only been in a handful of serious romances. Her exes include chef Isaac Carew, LANY frontman Paul Klein, and model Anwar Hadid. She also appears to be seeing French director Romain Gavras, who reportedly once dated singer Rita Ora. But while the "Don't Start Now" singer is open about who her lovers are, she prefers to keep all other details about her relationships to herself. "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she shared with The Wall Street Journal. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."
Some of her exes, however, begged to differ. Klein and Carew, in particular, offered a bit of insight into what it was like to date the "Dance the Night" crooner.
Paul Klein said his split from Dua Lipa resulted in so much heartbreak
LANY lead vocalist Paul Klein and Dua Lipa only dated for a few months, but it seemed as if their relationship went on for much longer. They reportedly met at the British Summertime Festival in London in 2017 and were pretty much attached at the hip for five months. At one point, Klein even called Lipa the "light of my life" and told everyone he wanted to "take her with me everywhere."
The romance fizzled out quickly, with Lipa reuniting with her ex Isaac Carew shortly after. Per The Sun, the musicians "had a really good time together but things just didn't work out." While the "Levitating" singer quickly moved on, Klein had a much tougher time getting over her. He even deleted his socials to recuperate, only to resurface months later to tell fans that "my heart got ripped right out of my f***ing chest and the internet was the last thing I needed." He also got honest in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the outlet that Lipa was his first love. "I never felt a pain like that. I'm not trying to be dramatic here," he dished. "I think that was the first time I've ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life."
Lipa was a bit unforgiving, though. Speaking with GQ, she shared what she really thought of Klein: "He's boring. It was probably best that he didn't text, to be honest. I don't want to hear from him anyway." Yikes! It makes you wonder what really went down between the two.
Isaac Carew had a lot of love for Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's first public relationship was with British chef Isaac Carew. They had an on-again and off-again relationship that lasted years until they called it quits for good in 2019. When they were together, Carew shared with fans that what they had was great, and the only reason they split was conflicting schedules. "We spent three and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that," he penned in a since-deleted Instagram post, Bustle noted."We broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this."
He also took the time to clear the air when it was rumored that he had been unfaithful to Lipa. "I wouldn't want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesn't love and respect her. She wouldn't stand for it," he clarified at the time. "Both Dua and I have fallen into the hands of tabloids causing drama and linking us to different people when there is simply nothing there."
They ended up parting ways officially in June 2019, with The Sun reporting again that their busy schedules made it impossible for the two to maintain the relationship. Shortly after, Lipa was spotted getting cozy with Anwad Hadid, who she dated for over two years.