What Dua Lipa's Exes Have All Said About Her

Dua Lipa may be the patron saint of hits about leaving toxic relationships, cutting your exes off, and thriving while single, but the Grammy award-winning singer has been coupled up over the past couple of years. Since she shot to superstardom, fans have followed her love life closely, witnessing her involvement in serious relationships, short-lived summer flings, and steamy one-off makeout sessions (*cough* Trevor Noah *cough).

As far as the public knows, Lipa has only been in a handful of serious romances. Her exes include chef Isaac Carew, LANY frontman Paul Klein, and model Anwar Hadid. She also appears to be seeing French director Romain Gavras, who reportedly once dated singer Rita Ora. But while the "Don't Start Now" singer is open about who her lovers are, she prefers to keep all other details about her relationships to herself. "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she shared with The Wall Street Journal. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

Some of her exes, however, begged to differ. Klein and Carew, in particular, offered a bit of insight into what it was like to date the "Dance the Night" crooner.