How Dua Lipa Really Feels After Her Breakup From Anwar Hadid

On paper, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship seemed perfect. After all, she's an international popstar, while he's a model and the younger brother of fashion icons Gigi and Bella Hadid. The relationship had all the hallmarks of a cool kid couple, but Lipa and Anwar somehow managed to keep things low-key, too. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than in any others," the "Levitating" singer told Rolling Stone in January 2021. She also shared her "pandemic routine" with Anwar at the Hadid family farm, adding, "[We] wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals." The whole thing sounded refreshingly casual!

But the fairy tale ended when Lipa and Anwar split in December 2021. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the two were "on a break" and "no longer dating." The U.S. Sun also reported that the pair's relationship had been rocky for months, and that "traveling so much" had led them to "put the brakes on their romance." Six months out from the breakup, the exes haven't spoken much about the split. It makes sense, as Lipa spoke to British Vogue in 2016 about the need for privacy in her life and relationships. But now, a source close to the "Don't Start Now" singer is opening up about how she really feels post-breakup.