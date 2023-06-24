Dua Lipa's Much Older Boyfriend Romain Gavras Dated A Different Pop Star First

Could Romain Gavras "Be the One" for Dua Lipa? It sure seems like it! The "Don't Start Now" singer first made her red carpet debut with her new beau in May 2023 after the two walked hand in hand at the Cannes Film Festival. Fans were taken aback by the pop star making it known that she was no longer a single gal, especially because Gavras is significantly older than Lipa –14 years, to be exact. However, there have been plenty of Hollywood couples with significant age gaps where things have worked out, and clearly, Lipa and Garvas don't mind. The Grammy-winning musician even made things Instagram official after she shared several photos from the festival, including a couple with Gavras. She captioned the post, "Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart."

Things have only continued to heat up between the two, and Lipa has even introduced him to some of her A-list friends. Amidst the "New Rules" singer debuting her collaboration with Versace, she took it upon herself to introduce her new boyfriend to Donatella Versace. But Gavras is no stranger to meeting big celebrities because he is a well-known filmmaker. The director has previously worked with Jay-Z, Kanye "Ye" West, Frank Ocean, and many more. And Gavras has not only worked with A-list stars but also dated some big names. In fact, Lipa isn't the first pop star he has ever dated, and you'd be surprised who he was previously linked to.