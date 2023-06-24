Dua Lipa's Much Older Boyfriend Romain Gavras Dated A Different Pop Star First
Could Romain Gavras "Be the One" for Dua Lipa? It sure seems like it! The "Don't Start Now" singer first made her red carpet debut with her new beau in May 2023 after the two walked hand in hand at the Cannes Film Festival. Fans were taken aback by the pop star making it known that she was no longer a single gal, especially because Gavras is significantly older than Lipa –14 years, to be exact. However, there have been plenty of Hollywood couples with significant age gaps where things have worked out, and clearly, Lipa and Garvas don't mind. The Grammy-winning musician even made things Instagram official after she shared several photos from the festival, including a couple with Gavras. She captioned the post, "Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart."
Things have only continued to heat up between the two, and Lipa has even introduced him to some of her A-list friends. Amidst the "New Rules" singer debuting her collaboration with Versace, she took it upon herself to introduce her new boyfriend to Donatella Versace. But Gavras is no stranger to meeting big celebrities because he is a well-known filmmaker. The director has previously worked with Jay-Z, Kanye "Ye" West, Frank Ocean, and many more. And Gavras has not only worked with A-list stars but also dated some big names. In fact, Lipa isn't the first pop star he has ever dated, and you'd be surprised who he was previously linked to.
Romain Garvas dated Rita Ora
Dua Lipa has dated some well-known people in the entertainment industry, but so has her current boyfriend, Romain Garvas. Before starting his romance with Lipa, Garvas dated Rita Ora. According to PopSugar, Garvas and Ora began dating in late 2020 when the pandemic required many people to hunker down at home. In February 2021, Garvas seemed to confirm his romance with the "Poison" singer to Daily Mail. He shared, "Rita and I are very close. She is an amazing person." However, at the time of the interview, the singer and the director's relationship was reportedly near the end, and it turned out to be true.
Just a month after his interview with Daily Mail, a source revealed to the outlet that Garvas and Ora had broken up. They shared, "Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends." Apparently, the two had busy schedules and just couldn't get it to work out. The source shared, "Rita and Romain tried to make it work but they both agreed it wasn't meant to be. They remain close but it was simply impossible to maintain a relationship where they barely saw each other." However, Lipa is just as busy, if not more, than Ora, so it'll be interesting to see how she and Garvas make their relationship work.
Romain Garvas' ex isn't bothered by new relationship but one of Dua Lipa's might be
After Romain Garvas and Rita Ora confirmed their split in 2021, the "For You" singer moved on to another director. According to People, Ora and Taika Waititi began dating in April 2021. The couple's relationship moved quickly, and a year after they first started dating, the couple tied the knot. Because Ora was in a happy relationship, she had no reason to be upset when her ex, Garvas, began dating Dua Lipa, but the same can't be said about the "New Rules" singer's exes.
A day after Lipa went public with Garvas, her ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid shared cryptic posts on Instagram. In a series of since-deleted Instagram stories, Hadid shared selfies of himself with some concerning captions, per Insider. In one post, he wrote, "Trying to not to find him and kill him," he continued saying in a second post, "I can't breath." It didn't stop there. Hadid posted two more stories that many fans believed to be about Lipa and her new man. It wouldn't be surprising if Hadid was upset because he and the musician dated for two years, but it seems the posts were taken out of context. According to Page Six, Hadid made clarifications about his posts. He shared on Instagram, "Crazy how the internet will just make whole articles about s*t they don't know about!!" While Hadid claims his posts weren't about Lipa, fans still aren't sure.