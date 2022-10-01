Inside Dua Lipa's Rumored Relationship With Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has been keeping it casual on the dating circuit ever since splitting from actor Minka Kelly in May. "Minka is single now," a source confirmed to People at the time, adding that she had "the best attitude" regarding the split. Neither party addressed the breakup directly, though the relationship was once so serious that Noah purchased a mansion in Bel-Air amid speculation that the couple was "making plans for a future together," per the New York Post. In September, Noah dropped another bombshell by announcing he would be stepping down as host of "The Daily Show." "I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he said, during a taping of the Comedy Central show. "And I realize that ... my time is up."

In the meantime, there's Dua Lipa. On paper, the "Levitating" singer doesn't appear to have much in common with Noah, apart from the fact they've both weathered recent breakups. Lipa split from model Anwar Hadid in late 2021, at which point she was said to be focusing on her "Future Nostalgia" tour. "Dua is laser focused on work," a source told Page Six. "She has been preparing nonstop for her tour and working on her next album."

However, close to a year on from the split, it's possible that Lipa's work might be taking more of a backseat to her love life. Per TMZ, the Grammy-winner was spotted looking cozy with Noah during a September 29 date night in NYC.