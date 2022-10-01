Inside Dua Lipa's Rumored Relationship With Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah has been keeping it casual on the dating circuit ever since splitting from actor Minka Kelly in May. "Minka is single now," a source confirmed to People at the time, adding that she had "the best attitude" regarding the split. Neither party addressed the breakup directly, though the relationship was once so serious that Noah purchased a mansion in Bel-Air amid speculation that the couple was "making plans for a future together," per the New York Post. In September, Noah dropped another bombshell by announcing he would be stepping down as host of "The Daily Show." "I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he said, during a taping of the Comedy Central show. "And I realize that ... my time is up."
In the meantime, there's Dua Lipa. On paper, the "Levitating" singer doesn't appear to have much in common with Noah, apart from the fact they've both weathered recent breakups. Lipa split from model Anwar Hadid in late 2021, at which point she was said to be focusing on her "Future Nostalgia" tour. "Dua is laser focused on work," a source told Page Six. "She has been preparing nonstop for her tour and working on her next album."
However, close to a year on from the split, it's possible that Lipa's work might be taking more of a backseat to her love life. Per TMZ, the Grammy-winner was spotted looking cozy with Noah during a September 29 date night in NYC.
Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating?
It's been a busy month for Trevor Noah! After announcing his departure from "The Daily Show," the comedian sparked dating rumors with Dua Lipa. Photos from the Daily Mail show the twosome dining together at Miss Lily's in the East Village — and kissing outside the restaurant. "It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," a source revealed. "They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs,"
Page Six corroborated the report, adding that Lipa appeared to be "smitten on what was definitely a date," though it's still too early to tell what's going on. "There is definitely interest on both ends," the insider confirmed. However, a separate source has insisted that Noah and Lipa are just friends, per People. Since breaking up with Minka Kelly, Noah has been "too focused on work ... for a relationship." He is currently just dipping his toes in the dating pond.
In May, Lipa told Vogue, "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone." In fact, she was so committed to this philosophy that she even took herself out on a date to New York's Cosme. So, is she now ready to start dating again? Unsurprisingly, reps for both Lipa and Noah have yet to comment on the romance rumors. Fans will have to wait and see whether it's "One Kiss" or anything more.