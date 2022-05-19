What We Know About Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly's Reported Split

After two years of dating, sources say that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are "officially over," according to People. The "Daily Show" host and "Friday Night Lights" actor have reportedly decided to break up for good, but the good news is there is apparently no bad blood between them.

"Minka is single now," a source told People, adding that she has "the best attitude" toward the split. "They have been broken up for a while. She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy." Another insider echoed the same sentiment to Us Weekly, saying that "there is no ill will and everything is amicable between them." The relationship's demise seemed to have fallen onto Noah's shoulders as he was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship." But the source did say that "he is back in the dating game as well."

Noah probably won't have a problem on that front, as he once offered tips on how to flirt with women. "Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing," he shared with "People NOW" in 2017. "Jokes require context. Without context, you're just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [heaven] or some randomness, and if you mess it up you look worse and it seems like an insult." As for what to do instead? The comedian offered a simple solution: "No humor! Just say hello. That's it!"