Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Confirm What We Suspected All Along

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly — with their matching button noses and propensity for philanthropic work — were often seen as a natural coupling. Although the two never confirmed their romance, a source informed E! News in August 2020 that the duo had begun quarantining in Noah's New York apartment after months of dating. And it wasn't long before People reported in December 2020 that Noah displayed one of the OG romantic gestures, slapping down a cool $27 million for a joint home with Kelly in Los Angeles.

"They're making plans for a future together," a source told the publication. "And it's a very stable relationship." The supposed duo even celebrated Noah's 37th birthday with one another in February in California, per Page Six. Kelly was spotted boasting a bouquet of balloons from a party store as the pair later grabbed some In-N-Out Burger, which they shared inside Noah's car.

Thus, what a dramatic downturn when People reported mid-May that Noah and Kelly have not only split up, but immediately left on separate vacations. While Noah was seen with DJ Steve Aoki and nightclub owner Dave Grutman partying in Miami, Kelly and a few pals headed to Mexico for some R&R, via People. "When it feels good to feel good," the actor captioned a laughing Instagram picture of herself underneath a palm tree.

Clearly, the time apart in the sun has helped the on-again-off-again couple... because in late December, "Minkor" shippers appear to be getting that reunion they hoped for.