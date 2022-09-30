Trevor Noah Has Sad News For Fans Of The Daily Show
In 2015, some eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Trevor Noah, the relatively unknown South African comedian and "Daily Show" Senior International Correspondent, would be replacing Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."
Although fans of the popular late-night talk show were hesitant at first, he was soon embraced by the audience and critics alike, winning a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 from 15 nominations, and was even named as one of TIME'S 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2018. Similarly, his tenure as host brought in unprecedented amounts of black viewers to the show, and led to a notable increase in diversity both among its staff and audience.
However, Trevor Noah now has some big news to share regarding "The Daily Show," and, for those who have become enamoured with him as host over the past seven years, it may come as relatively disappointing.
Trevor Noah is stepping down as host of The Daily Show
On September 29, Trevor Noah announced that he would be stepping as host of "The Daily Show" after seven years. "I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It's been wild, it's been truly wild," he said during a taping of the show Thursday. "And I realize, that after the seven years, my time is up."
He added that "We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."
Comedy Central said in a statement, per the New York Times, that Noah had a "demanding schedule," and that the network had "no timetable for his departure." As a result, the exact date of Noah's departure is uncertain, and whoever is to replace him as host is yet to be revealed. However, the network did add that they were "excited for the next chapter" of "The Daily Show."