Trevor Noah Has Sad News For Fans Of The Daily Show

In 2015, some eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Trevor Noah, the relatively unknown South African comedian and "Daily Show" Senior International Correspondent, would be replacing Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

Although fans of the popular late-night talk show were hesitant at first, he was soon embraced by the audience and critics alike, winning a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 from 15 nominations, and was even named as one of TIME'S 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2018. Similarly, his tenure as host brought in unprecedented amounts of black viewers to the show, and led to a notable increase in diversity both among its staff and audience.

However, Trevor Noah now has some big news to share regarding "The Daily Show," and, for those who have become enamoured with him as host over the past seven years, it may come as relatively disappointing.