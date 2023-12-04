Adam Sandler's Most Awkward Moments Ever

From Drew Barrymore in "The Wedding Singer" and Jennifer Aniston in "Just Go with It" to Winona Ryder in "Mr. Deeds" and Marisa Tomei in "Anger Management," Adam Sandler has had to lock lips with some of the most famous and lusted-after women in Tinseltown. But as a happily married man, the comedian claims he finds his on-screen smooches to be awkward.

In a joint interview with Aniston for W magazine, Adam disputed his co-star's claim that he's a good kissing partner, responding, "She would try to protect me. I'm never excited for romantic scenes." Luckily, the star doesn't have to worry about any jealousy from his other half, Jackie Sandler. He added, "My wife loves the women I work with. She's always saying, 'Come on, make sure you kiss the best you can.'"

Jackie might not have any qualms about seeing her husband pucker up with other women in public, but as you'd expect, their daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler do. During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Adam explained, "When I have to kiss anybody, they're not thrilled about that. But my wife is always telling them, 'It's OK. It's part of the job. Let daddy kiss.' ... Sadie was always fine with it. Sunny would always be going over to my wife, saying, 'You have to watch them. That's not good. I don't like that.'" The star also insisted he remains tight-mouthed, something which Hudson, who starred alongside him in "Sandy Wexler," confirmed.