Donald Trump's New Comments On Barron's Height Have The Internet Buzzing

Former president Donald Trump is causing a stir yet again, and this time, his 17-year-old son Barron Trump is in the middle of it all. Donald became a father of five in 2005 when his third wife, Melania Trump, welcomed Barron, the couple's first son together. But while Donald has publicly worked with his older kids, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., the extent of the former president's bond with Barron has been questioned through the years. Still, between his political career and life as a serial entrepreneur, Donald once claimed to be hands-on with the youngest Trump. "I've always prided myself on being a good father," he gushed in a 2015 interview with People. Speaking to the outlet, Melania explained that Barron enjoyed spending time with his dad whenever his schedule allowed. "They go alone for dinner, one-on-one. They play golf together. He looks forward to that," she shared.

In recent times, however, rumors have swirled about a possible resentment Donald feels toward his youngest child. In his book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," journalist Michael Wolff alleged that the former president is jealous of Barron's height, thereby causing a tense relationship between the two. "[Donald Trump] is jealous of everyone's height," Wolff reiterated during an appearance on "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell."

But while Wolff's claims remain unconfirmed, Donald's latest comments about Barron have raised plenty of eyebrows.