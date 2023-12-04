Donald Trump's New Comments On Barron's Height Have The Internet Buzzing
Former president Donald Trump is causing a stir yet again, and this time, his 17-year-old son Barron Trump is in the middle of it all. Donald became a father of five in 2005 when his third wife, Melania Trump, welcomed Barron, the couple's first son together. But while Donald has publicly worked with his older kids, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., the extent of the former president's bond with Barron has been questioned through the years. Still, between his political career and life as a serial entrepreneur, Donald once claimed to be hands-on with the youngest Trump. "I've always prided myself on being a good father," he gushed in a 2015 interview with People. Speaking to the outlet, Melania explained that Barron enjoyed spending time with his dad whenever his schedule allowed. "They go alone for dinner, one-on-one. They play golf together. He looks forward to that," she shared.
In recent times, however, rumors have swirled about a possible resentment Donald feels toward his youngest child. In his book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," journalist Michael Wolff alleged that the former president is jealous of Barron's height, thereby causing a tense relationship between the two. "[Donald Trump] is jealous of everyone's height," Wolff reiterated during an appearance on "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell."
But while Wolff's claims remain unconfirmed, Donald's latest comments about Barron have raised plenty of eyebrows.
Fans believe Donald Trump and Barron Trump don't have a close relationship
During a recent appearance on the "Moms for America" podcast, Donald Trump spoke about his wife, Melania Trump, whom he praised for her parenting skills with the couple's son, Barron Trump. "She's great. She's doing a tremendous job with my son, who is a fantastic guy," he said. The former president also pointed out Barron's height as well as some other impressive things about the teenager. "He's a tall guy, very tall ... I'd say 6'8." He's a great young man. Very good student. And I think he's doing a good job, Barron. I think he's doing a very good job."
Since the interview, however, the Mar-a-Lago owner has faced backlash from fans who criticized him for focusing on Barron's height while also accusing him of not having a relationship with the teenager. "I have never seen him engaged in any activity with Barron whatsoever other than walking into a dinner with him and Melania. Not even golf," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He talks about his son like he's an intern in the State Dept," another person criticized.
Donald's recent interview comes only a few months after he opened up about his family life and college plans for the youngest Trump. "He's a good student, a great student, actually. We are thinking about him going to Wharton. Those are the things we are talking about right now," the former president explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show."