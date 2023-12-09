Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Is Already Showing Off Her Music Talent
Since bursting onto the scene in the early '90s, Mariah Carey has cemented her status as one of the greatest singers of all time. With her extensive vocal range, powerful voice, and mastery of her whistle register, the five-time Grammy Award winner's musical talents are undeniable. But Carey isn't the only one in her family who has impressive chops. Her daughter Monroe – whose father is Carey's ex-husband, Nick Cannon – has proven that she also has a notable gift. Monroe may not be at her mom's legendary level quite yet, but the youngster could easily be on her way to singer stardom.
In a 2022 interview with E! News, Carey raved about Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan's talents. She gushed, "He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me." One of the perks of being Carey's talented daughter? Getting to perform with the queen herself! At this point, Monroe is practically a pro, as she's been singing with her mom at live shows for years. With some solid experience under her belt, the young Monroe is not the least bit shy when singing her heart out in front of a large audience.
Monroe's remarkable performance with Mariah Carey
It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially for Mariah Carey. In November, the Queen of Christmas talked with ABC News about her classic hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and her upcoming holiday tour. She also confirmed that her twins Moroccan and Monroe would be accompanying her on the road. Carey's 2022 holiday tour actually featured Monroe singing a duet with her mom. According to Carey, Monroe — who would also perform this time around — had been practicing a lot for the shows. Carey shared, "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me, so I think she might have it together a little bit more than I do."
That month, Monroe joined her mom onstage for her holiday concert at the Hollywood Bowl, per Page Six. Carey and her daughter sang a duet of "Jesus Born on This Day," a track off Carey's 1994 album "Merry Christmas." A video posted by the outlet highlighted the duo's magical performance. Just like her mom, Monroe stunned in an angelic gown and showed off her beautiful vocals through a solo. Carey's daughter also demonstrated her versatility by rocking out to "Christmas Wrapping" on the guitar. At just 12 years old, Monroe seemed like a seasoned performer who came across as cool and confident as ever.
Mariah Carey's daughter seems passionate about music
It sounds like Mariah Carey has a mini diva on her hands (in the best way). When ABC News asked Carey if Monroe inherited her mom's unique whistle octave, Carey replied, "I think she kind of has it. She just has to play with it." Carey hopes her kids will continue to pursue their talents, as she's enjoying being a part of their musical journey. In an interview with Access, Carey shared, "I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they're eager to do it, that's on them." But Carey made it clear that she's not a stage mom by any means. She added, "I never say 'you guys gotta do this,' you know? It's whatever they want to do and they're rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that's impressive to me."
Carey seems to love sharing the spotlight with Monroe. After performing at the Hollywood Bowl in November, the star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the holiday show. The first two photos displayed heartwarming moments from the mother and daughter's duet. From the two holding hands to Monroe giving her mom a kiss on the cheek, the talented pair radiated pure joy and love onstage. Carey wrote, "Night 1 @hollywoodbowl – we made it snow in LA!! Thank you for such a special night, let's do it again tomorrow!"