Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Is Already Showing Off Her Music Talent

Since bursting onto the scene in the early '90s, Mariah Carey has cemented her status as one of the greatest singers of all time. With her extensive vocal range, powerful voice, and mastery of her whistle register, the five-time Grammy Award winner's musical talents are undeniable. But Carey isn't the only one in her family who has impressive chops. Her daughter Monroe – whose father is Carey's ex-husband, Nick Cannon – has proven that she also has a notable gift. Monroe may not be at her mom's legendary level quite yet, but the youngster could easily be on her way to singer stardom.

In a 2022 interview with E! News, Carey raved about Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan's talents. She gushed, "He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me." One of the perks of being Carey's talented daughter? Getting to perform with the queen herself! At this point, Monroe is practically a pro, as she's been singing with her mom at live shows for years. With some solid experience under her belt, the young Monroe is not the least bit shy when singing her heart out in front of a large audience.