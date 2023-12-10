How Matthew Perry's Addiction Struggles Affected His Appearance

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction.

Throughout his life, Matthew Perry struggled with addiction, and it got so bad that it affected the way he looked throughout the years. The "Friends" actor's lifelong battle with addiction began when he was just a teen. According to Variety, he started drinking at 14, and by age 18, he was consistently drinking — but he didn't stop at alcohol.

In the late 90s, Perry began taking pills after he was in a jet ski accident, according to People. After the incident, the actor was prescribed Vicodin for the pain, but Perry began taking the prescription for more than just physical pain. "It wasn't my intention to have a problem with it. But from the start I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more," he shared. At one point in his career, the "17 Again" actor was taking 55 Vicodin pills per day, per NBC.

Perry's struggle with addiction would last more than a decade, and it greatly affected the way he looked. In 2002, he even admitted to People that addiction took a huge physical toll on him. "I was out of control and very unhealthy," he said, joking, "I returned to my original birth weight." Although he might have been joking, it was true; Perry's addiction caused his physical appearance to change throughout the years — and it might surprise some fans to learn just how dramatic that change really was.