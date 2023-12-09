The Sad Reality Of Britney Spears' Mother Lynne's Life Today

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears have often had a rocky relationship. It has been well-documented that the conservatorship the "Toxic" singer was under, and the use of Britney's fortune, was a source of family tension. Apparently, the Spears family was "in the gutter financially" before their daughter became a pop star, as Lynne said in her 2008 memoir "Through the Storm" (via The US Sun). After her father, Jamie Spears, stepped down from the conservatorship, Lynne came on to help her daughter with her finances. "Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship," a source told ET in 2020, as Lynne helped the singer gain more financial "autonomy."

Eventually there was a falling-out between the pair — more on that later — but they were on good terms in May. "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years," Britney wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself as a youngster. "Time heals all wounds," Britney said about her relationship with her mother.

Later in the year, Britney and Lynne would hit another rough patch which coincided with Lynne facing financial hardship. In September, it was reported that Lynne was working as a substitute teacher. "She is struggling to pay her bills, but she has already substituted for several classes," a source told the Daily Mail. There was also a claim that Lynne sold her daughter's old clothing to make ends meet, which did not sit well with Britney.