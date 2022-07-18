Britney Spears Has Apparently Changed Her Mind About Relationship With Her Mother

There's a new wrinkle in Britney Spears' saga. In the midst of her years-long conservatorship struggle, Spears lashed out at just about everyone in her immediate family — most notably her parents and siblings. Although it was her father, Jamie Spears, who ran the controlling and allegedly "abusive" conservatorship for more than 13 years, Spears did not hold back when it came to her mother, Lynne, either.

Britney, who has become known for making a number of controversial Instagram posts before swiftly deleting them (even going so far as to deactivate her entire account a few times), said on the social media platform in November 2021 — shortly before the official termination of the conservatorship — that Lynne was "secretly ruining my life," and told her to "go f**k yourself." She added that although much of the blame for the conservatorship rested on her father, it was Lynne who "gave him the idea" (she then deleted the post). Shortly thereafter, Lynne requested over a half million dollars in legal feels from her daughter with regard to the conservatorship dispute, per People.

However, there has also been some happy news in Britney's life. Since being released from her conservatorship, she married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a star-studded wedding in June. Since the wedding, to which Lynne was not invited, Britney now seems to have changed her mind about her mother, and their relationship seems to be approaching something resembling friendly.