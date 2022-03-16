Britney Spears' Deleted Instagram Account Raises Tons Of Questions

For 13 years, pop icon Britney Spears was subjected to a court-appointed conservatorship. While under the mandate, her father Jamie Spears controlled everything from her career choices, income, and personal decisions. In June 2021, the "Stronger" singer publicly called for an end to her conservatorship during a court hearing with Judge Brenda Penny. In the session, she described the circumstances as "abusive" and "traumatizing." "I'm not lying. I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard," she explained (via CNN).

Since that initial hearing, Spears continued to open up about her experience and even called out her father for abuse. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse," she told Judge Penny in July (via Rolling Stone). After a few more court hearings and her dad stepping down from his role, the "Lucky" singer was finally released from her conservatorship on November 12, 2021. "Good God, I love my fans so much it's crazy!" she tweeted after the ruling. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever!"

Since that fateful day, Spears used her Instagram account to give fans further insight into the obstacles she faced. However, recently users have noticed that the singer is now nowhere to be found on the platform.