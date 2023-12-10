What Hilary Duff And Mike Comrie's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce

Breaking up is hard to do ... and it's even harder when you're married with kids and in the public eye. But don't just take our word for it. In January 2014, a rep for actor and singer Hilary Duff announced that the former "Lizzie McGuire" star was splitting from her husband Mike Comrie, former professional ice hockey player and the father of her son. "Hilary Duff and husband Mike Comrie have mutually decided to an amicable separation," the rep revealed in a statement (via E! Online). The rep, however, was adamant that both Duff and Comrie vowed to "remain best friends" and would "continue to be in each other's lives." The rep added, "They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son and ask for privacy at this time."

As you may recall, Duff and Comrie embarked on a whirlwind romance in August 2007. And by January 2010, Comrie sealed the deal by popping the question with a jaw-dropping diamond ring purported to be 10-12 carats in size. The couple solidified their union in August 2010 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, and went on to welcome their son Luca Cruz Comrie on March 20, 2012.

Fast forward to the present day, and it appears the famous exes have made good on their commitment to co-parenting their son Luca amicably. Here's everything we know about Duff and Comrie's relationship following their high-profile divorce.