What Hilary Duff And Mike Comrie's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce
Breaking up is hard to do ... and it's even harder when you're married with kids and in the public eye. But don't just take our word for it. In January 2014, a rep for actor and singer Hilary Duff announced that the former "Lizzie McGuire" star was splitting from her husband Mike Comrie, former professional ice hockey player and the father of her son. "Hilary Duff and husband Mike Comrie have mutually decided to an amicable separation," the rep revealed in a statement (via E! Online). The rep, however, was adamant that both Duff and Comrie vowed to "remain best friends" and would "continue to be in each other's lives." The rep added, "They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son and ask for privacy at this time."
As you may recall, Duff and Comrie embarked on a whirlwind romance in August 2007. And by January 2010, Comrie sealed the deal by popping the question with a jaw-dropping diamond ring purported to be 10-12 carats in size. The couple solidified their union in August 2010 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, and went on to welcome their son Luca Cruz Comrie on March 20, 2012.
Fast forward to the present day, and it appears the famous exes have made good on their commitment to co-parenting their son Luca amicably. Here's everything we know about Duff and Comrie's relationship following their high-profile divorce.
Hilary Duff, Mike Comrie, and their son are still 'a unit'
Make no mistake about it. Hilary Duff, her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and their son Luca remain a family unit. The former couple's divorce was finalized at the top of 2016, but Duff told People in 2020 that they were still very much a family. "We are a unit, and we're going to be a unit for the rest of our lives," she declared. And that goes for family vacations, too. Merely one week after the pair were officially divorced, they opted to take a family trip to Hawaii — yes, all three of them. "#familyfirst #mauivibes Mikey me luc and @tycomrie," Duff penned in an Instagram post on February 9, 2016, along with a photo of their little unit and Mike's brother, Ty.
As for Luca, Duff credits his age to how he so seamlessly adapted to their new family dynamic. "I feel so lucky this happened when Luca was young because this is his normal now," she told People. "It's a shift to have your routine shaken up ... You can't mess up one day with a 3-year-old."
Hilary Duff said her divorce now feels 'normal'
Despite finding happiness, Hilary Duff is adamant that going through a divorce wasn't always easy. "I'm divorced, and it sucks," she told Redbook in 2017. She quickly clarified, "Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal." Duff explained that one of the bright sides of divorce was having breaks from solo parenting due to the custody arrangement. "It's true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home, I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'" she joked.
These days, however, it appears she's deep in the trenches of motherhood with very few breaks following the births of her two daughters, Banks and Mae, with her new hubby, Matthew Koma. Still, she always makes it a priority to bond with Luca and recount all of the sweet memories she has with him and Comrie. "I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant, and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing," she told Grazia magazine in 2022. "As adults, we forget how nice it was to hear our parents' stories when we were children." Bravo, Duff and Comrie!