Toby Keith's Cancer Diagnosis Fully Explained
Country music star Toby Keith has been candid about his health struggles. The singer announced that he would be taking a step back from music to focus on his health after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax," he wrote in his statement on Instagram. "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
In a social media post after his announcement, Keith expressed gratitude toward everyone who has sent him their well-wishes and get-well-soon prayers. "Thank you for all your love and support," he said. "I have the best fans in the world. – T." Since then, the "We Were In Love" singer has given an update on his stomach cancer diagnosis, and it sounds like things are looking up for the country crooner.
Toby is 'feeling pretty good' amid his cancer battle
Speaking on CMT's "Hot 20 Countdown" months after his diagnosis, Toby Keith opened up about his grueling experience with cancer and keeping a positive attitude despite his circumstances. "I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," he said at the time. He also confirmed his plans to return to music once everything was back on track with his health. "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that," he said, referring to his cancer treatments. "But as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future."
At a gala for the "Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament" in June 2023, Keith shared a promising update on his health, saying things were looking up for him over a year after he started treatment. "I'm feeling pretty good," he told The Oklahoman. "Basically, everything is in a real positive trend." The country singer said he was determined to get back on stage and start touring again soon. "All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo," he said. "We'll go back to work. I'm ready." Sure enough, Keith was back on stage just a couple of nights later for a special pop-up show at his Hollywood Corners bar in Norman, Oklahoma, according to Rolling Stone, performing in front of hundreds of fans for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis.
Toby has been keeping busy
The show must go on for Toby Keith amid his battle with stomach cancer. The country superstar is set to return on the live stage for a three-night sold-out concert at Park MGM in Las Vegas on December 10, 11, and 14, 2023. The show — which he first announced in October — will mark his first major performance since Keith took a backseat two years ago to focus on his recovery. "It'll be my first two shows. They're kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again," he explained. "First time in my whole life I've been off over two years... I've never been off a year in my life." He also talked a little bit about his health and described what life has been like since he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and COVID. "The old devil's been after me a little bit," he said. However, "I've got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we're gonna get the band back together."
The exciting news comes after Keith was honored with the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in September. Speaking with Extra on the red carpet, the singer-songwriter said he has never felt better. He also shared what keeps him strong amid his ongoing struggles with his health. "Just my faith," he told "Extra," adding: "I've always rode with a prayer. As long as I have Him with me, I'm cool."