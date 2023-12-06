Toby Keith's Cancer Diagnosis Fully Explained

Speaking on CMT's "Hot 20 Countdown" months after his diagnosis, Toby Keith opened up about his grueling experience with cancer and keeping a positive attitude despite his circumstances. "I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," he said at the time. He also confirmed his plans to return to music once everything was back on track with his health. "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that," he said, referring to his cancer treatments. "But as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future."

At a gala for the "Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament" in June 2023, Keith shared a promising update on his health, saying things were looking up for him over a year after he started treatment. "I'm feeling pretty good," he told The Oklahoman. "Basically, everything is in a real positive trend." The country singer said he was determined to get back on stage and start touring again soon. "All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo," he said. "We'll go back to work. I'm ready." Sure enough, Keith was back on stage just a couple of nights later for a special pop-up show at his Hollywood Corners bar in Norman, Oklahoma, according to Rolling Stone, performing in front of hundreds of fans for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis.