Toby Keith Shares Serious Health News
Toby Keith makes headlines for his wild concerts, rowdy behavior, and political views. Keith is known for his post-September 11 anthem "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)," a song that includes the line, "We'll put a boot in your a**, it's the American way." During George W. Bush's presidency, Keith had a wild feud with Natalie Maines, who was critical of the Iraq invasion.
The musician has a reputation for treating fans like trash and even showing up drunk to perform. In 2009, TMZ reported that the rowdy country singer jumped off the stage during a Kentucky concert to confront a fan who threw a beer at him. But in recent years, the "Red Solo Cup" singer experienced a near tragedy in his family. In 2017, Keith's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were hit by a drunk driver in a dreadful car accident. Krystal Keith posted a photo of their car and details of the accident on Instagram, writing: "Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew, and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck, but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE."
But on June 12, Keith shared serious health news, which rocked the country music community.
Toby Keith announces he has cancer
June 12, 2022
Toby Keith announced he's being treated for stomach cancer. On June 12, Keith tweeted, "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." The "Red Solo Cup" singer signed his tweeted "T."
The country singer's fans responded to the announcement with overwhelming support. One of Keith's fans tweeted, "So sorry to hear this Toby but you will have a legion of Sooner fans lifting you and your family up in prayer." Another fan wrote, "Saw you back on February 10 in San Antonio and I must say, I never would've thought anything was going on. You were absolutely amazing and charismatic as ever. My father was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, so I know the fears & struggles." One of Keith's fans called back lyrics of the song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue," tweeting: "Put a boot in cancer's a**! Prayers to ya, TK."
We hope he gets well soon.