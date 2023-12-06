What We Know About Elon Musk's Political Views

Elon Musk is nothing if not multi-faceted, contrary and self-serving. So, it's little surprise that his political views fit the same mold. Discovering the truth about Musk, what goes on below the showman surface, is as elusive as life on Mars remains, despite the Space X titan's mission to conquer the Red Planet.

For example, Musk's Twitter takeover provides a master class in flip-flopping. Per Vox, Musk attempted several times to renege on his purchase of the social media platform, which he's now rebranded "X." He agreed to join the board of directors, then very publicly resigned, then became sole director. Musk went back and forth on prime membership and blue account verification charges. He introduced, then promptly withdrew grey check marks. He embarked on a mass staff firing, attempted to hire people back again, and backtracked on remote working policies. He championed free speech and welcomed the era of "comedy" until he became the punchline of too many jokes. Musk ummed and ahhed regarding content moderation and hate speech, insisting a "council" would be established before reinstating previously banned accounts but then brought back Donald Trump regardless.

Overall, the corporate purchase was an exhausting, public trainwreck. The documentary "Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover" examines social media's role in shaping modern politics. As the sole director of X, Musk wields immense power, something The Guardian notes is "in the context of his status, extremely dangerous." So, how worried should we be? What do we know about Musk's political views?