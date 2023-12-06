Did Snoop Dogg Cheat On His Wife With RHOBH Star Brandi Glanville?

When Brandi Glanville spent some time getting to know Snoop Dogg, it didn't take long for speculation to rise about the relationship between the two. In January 2016, Glanville took to X, formerly Twitter, to dish on her time with the legendary rapper. "Bucket list check off– I just got high with @SnoopDogg," tweeted the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum at the time. The pair met as guests on the first episode of Khloé Kardashian's talk show "Kocktails with Khloé." During the episode, Glanville spoke about occasionally stirring up drama on "RHOBH" in order to make the show more interesting. Snoop came to her defense. "They took your personality, and they engulfed that in every other 'Housewives' show that existed after you," he said.

After filming the episode, Glanville spoke about her time with the "Gin and Juice" artist. "I got to meet and hang with one of my all time idols Snoop Dogg who is very sweet and incredibly talented," the reality TV star said on "The Real Mr. Housewife" podcast in January 2016. Glanville was forthright about how much cannabis she smoked with Snoop. "I only took one puff but I still feel super gangster," she added.

Not long after the duo met, a report from Page Six claimed the "Beautiful" rapper wanted to date Glanville. According to the outlet, she would not pursue the notion until Snoop filed for divorce. Shortly after, the model-turned-"Housewives" star addressed their relationship status.