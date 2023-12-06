Did Snoop Dogg Cheat On His Wife With RHOBH Star Brandi Glanville?
When Brandi Glanville spent some time getting to know Snoop Dogg, it didn't take long for speculation to rise about the relationship between the two. In January 2016, Glanville took to X, formerly Twitter, to dish on her time with the legendary rapper. "Bucket list check off– I just got high with @SnoopDogg," tweeted the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum at the time. The pair met as guests on the first episode of Khloé Kardashian's talk show "Kocktails with Khloé." During the episode, Glanville spoke about occasionally stirring up drama on "RHOBH" in order to make the show more interesting. Snoop came to her defense. "They took your personality, and they engulfed that in every other 'Housewives' show that existed after you," he said.
After filming the episode, Glanville spoke about her time with the "Gin and Juice" artist. "I got to meet and hang with one of my all time idols Snoop Dogg who is very sweet and incredibly talented," the reality TV star said on "The Real Mr. Housewife" podcast in January 2016. Glanville was forthright about how much cannabis she smoked with Snoop. "I only took one puff but I still feel super gangster," she added.
Not long after the duo met, a report from Page Six claimed the "Beautiful" rapper wanted to date Glanville. According to the outlet, she would not pursue the notion until Snoop filed for divorce. Shortly after, the model-turned-"Housewives" star addressed their relationship status.
Brandi Glanville shot down the rumors
A day after the report from Page Six was published claiming that Snoop Dogg was pursuing Brandi Glanville, she took to X to clarify the matter. "Dear @PageSix @SnoopDogg has NEVER tried to date me. We are cool and I'm a HUGE fan that's it," the Bravo star tweeted in 2016.
That coincided with NBC Summer Press Day, and during the media event, Glanville was asked about rumors that the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist was interested in dating. "He's never asked me out, and I believe he's married," she explained, per Us Weekly. "I'm not dating Snoop Dogg and I don't know why that's out there! We smoked weed together once — OK, twice!" Glanville added. Around that time, while speaking to Fox News, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked again about potentially dating the rapper. "God no. Hell no," she said.
Not only was Snoop married, but Glanville was dating somebody else at the time, comedian Theo Von. During her chat with Fox News, the reality personality was asked about possibly having kids with Von. "No! He is a great guy," she responded. A couple of days later, Glanville spoke more about her relationship with the comedian. "I'm sure at some point I'll be suing him for defamation of character," she jokingly told E! News. Even though Snoop and Glanville did not date, a couple of years later, rumors circulated that he cheated on his wife with someone else.
Snoop Dogg's rumored tryst with an Instagram model
In the summer of 2018, an Instagram model claimed she had an affair with Snoop Dogg. Celina Powell — infamous for spilling tea about her alleged relationships with notable rappers and athletes — posted screenshots of texts and phone conversations that were apparently between her and Snoop. Shortly after the receipts Powell posted went viral, she explained her actions in an interview. "[Snoop] did not set me up, I set him up. I wasn't even going to put him on blast until he did me wrong, and left me on the curb to get my own [Uber] ride," she told Hollywood Life in July 2018. According to Powell, she went to a mansion owned by the "Sexual Eruption" artist, and they hooked up. Later, tension rose when Snoop wanted Powell gone. "I called Snoop and he ignored my calls. Then, as soon as I said Google my name, Celina Powell, then he called me right away," the Instagram model said.
The following year, Snoop's wife, Shante Broadus, made an Instagram post that seemingly implied the rapper had cheated, but the couple had repaired their marriage. "No one wants to hear this, but truth to be told ... a long lasting relationship comes with a lot of forgiveness and understanding," she posted in April 2019. Snoop noticed the post and popped up in the comments. "Thank u for forgiving me and understanding me," he wrote, according to Madame Noire.