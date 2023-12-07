The Whirlwind Start To Jelly Roll's Romance With His Wife Bunnie XO

The lives of Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO changed drastically since the two started dating. When the pair first met in Las Vegas in 2015, Roll was a struggling musician, and Bunnie was working as an escort. "Oh yeah, I'm sleeping in a van," the "Save Me" artist said in a joint interview with his wife while they recalled their first meeting on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast in June.

Bunnie had attended a show where Roll performed and there were around 20 people in the audience. There was an instant attraction when the two met after the show. "When I met him ... literally my soul was like, 'There you are,'" Bunnie said. At the time, Bunnie was dating somebody else, but she stayed in touch with Roll, and she happened to be single the next time he came to town, as her ex-boyfriend wound up in prison.

When the future couple reconnected, Bunnie decided to make her feelings crystal clear. "[S]he shot her shot. She came into the room we were all in and just sat on my lap," the country star recalled on the podcast "Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh" in August. 2023. They became a couple that night. "It's a white trash love story ... I could just feel the genuineness of her," Roll said on "The Golden Hour" podcast in 2020.

Almost immediately, the couple started planning their future together, which led to almost immediate changes in their lives.