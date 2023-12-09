What Erika Jayne's Ex-Husband Tom Girardi's Life Is Really Like Today
Tom Girardi's fall from grace was hard and fast. The estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was once a high-powered attorney who had millions of dollars and two private jets at his disposal. When Jayne joined the reality show in 2015, she was easily one of the wealthiest women in the cast and had no qualms about flaunting her riches. The "XXpen$ive" singer, whose career was funded by her husband, had closets full of designer clothes and always traveled with a full glam squad.
Girardi and Jayne's world all came crashing down when the now-disbarred lawyer was accused of fraud in 2020. As reported by E! News, Girardi was sued for allegedly pocketing money that was supposed to go toward the families of victims of the Lion Air plane crash. Amid the investigation, the octogenarian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, per People. The psychiatrist who assessed Girardi claimed that the attorney's memory and decision-making were impaired, and his younger brother was placed as his temporary conservator. Girardi's decline only went downhill from there and while he once lived in a spacious mansion in Beverly Hills, his residence now is an assisted living facility.
Tom Girardi needs 24/7 care
After his Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses, Tom Girardi was moved into Belmont Village Senior Living facility in California, per Page Six. The temporary conservatorship by his brother was made permanent, as well. According to documents obtained by People, Girardi had moved into the facility in July and was receiving around-the-clock care due to his ailing health. "Tom is the subject of an involuntary bankruptcy proceeding and a marriage dissolution proceeding. As a result, his home was put up for sale. Furthermore, Tom's care needs are such that he needs to be at a skilled nursing facility," the documents filed by his brother stated.
In order to pay for the lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne were forced to sell their Pasadena mansion, which sold for $7.5 million, Radar reported. The asking price was initially $13 million but repeatedly got lowered to $8.9 million due to a lack of interest. The money has reportedly been used to pay off their creditors. Girardi's legal battles are far from over, however. He has since been indicted for his fraud charges and prosecutors are demanding that the disgraced attorney stand trial.
Tom Girardi has been deemed competent enough to stand trial
In a 2022 "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" appearance, Erika Jayne gave an update on Tom Girardi's health. "Look, I can only say decline and further decline, it will not get better," she told host Andy Cohen. Referring to his Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses, she added, "He thinks he's still practicing law." Following Girardi's indictment, the government issued neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein to determine if he was competent to withstand trial and the conclusion was that he was indeed mentally capable, per the Los Angeles Daily News.
As reported by Courthouse News Service, Girardi appeared to have said "F*** you" to a prosecutor during his mental competency hearing in September. The prosecutors have claimed that Girardi is faking or playing up his conditions in order to evade trial. However, Radar has obtained documents from his lawyers that argued that the assessment by Dr. Goldstein "lack[ed] scientific reliability," as she "has no expertise in ... the psychology of older adults." The decision on the trial is still pending as of this writing. As for Jayne, she's set to recoup a part of her lost fortune with her residency in Las Vegas and is back in the dating scene. "Yeah, I'm dating. I mean, I am. I'm not stuck at home, so it's nice. Yes. It's nice," she stated on "WWHL."