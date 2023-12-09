What Erika Jayne's Ex-Husband Tom Girardi's Life Is Really Like Today

Tom Girardi's fall from grace was hard and fast. The estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was once a high-powered attorney who had millions of dollars and two private jets at his disposal. When Jayne joined the reality show in 2015, she was easily one of the wealthiest women in the cast and had no qualms about flaunting her riches. The "XXpen$ive" singer, whose career was funded by her husband, had closets full of designer clothes and always traveled with a full glam squad.

Girardi and Jayne's world all came crashing down when the now-disbarred lawyer was accused of fraud in 2020. As reported by E! News, Girardi was sued for allegedly pocketing money that was supposed to go toward the families of victims of the Lion Air plane crash. Amid the investigation, the octogenarian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, per People. The psychiatrist who assessed Girardi claimed that the attorney's memory and decision-making were impaired, and his younger brother was placed as his temporary conservator. Girardi's decline only went downhill from there and while he once lived in a spacious mansion in Beverly Hills, his residence now is an assisted living facility.