A Look At Erika Jayne's Wild Love Life Since Her Split From Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne's "XXPen$ive" tastes, thirst for fame, May-September marriage, and explosive divorce filing have ensured she's front and center in all of the "Housewives" drama, which is no mean feat given the competition. And now that Jayne's single and ready to mingle, you can bet her love life will ensure she continues to loom large.

Erika Jayne's relationship with her husband, Tom Girardi, has played a starring role in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Per People, Jayne worked as a cocktail waitress when she met Girardi, one of her customers. They tied the knot in 1999 following a whirlwind romance. At the time, Jayne was a 27-year-old single mom fresh out of a divorce, and Girardi was a wealthy 60-year-old powerhouse attorney with two failed marriages under his belt. Due to their age gap and disparity in wealth, Jayne was repeatedly forced to defend herself against accusations that she was a trophy wife and gold digger.

The rumors weren't helped by Girardi bankrolling Jayne's singing career and extravagant lifestyle. Page Six reported in 2021 that from 2008 to 2020, Girardi's law firm gave $25 million to Jayne, which were funds that victims of the Lion Air 610 plane crash allege he embezzled from their settlement money. Jayne, who had filed for divorce just months before, insisted she didn't know that she'd been living off stolen money. Still, Erika Jayne's legal woes haven't prevented her from continuing to live large, and as she enters the dating world again, she shows no signs of slowing down.