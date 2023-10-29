A Look At Erika Jayne's Wild Love Life Since Her Split From Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne's "XXPen$ive" tastes, thirst for fame, May-September marriage, and explosive divorce filing have ensured she's front and center in all of the "Housewives" drama, which is no mean feat given the competition. And now that Jayne's single and ready to mingle, you can bet her love life will ensure she continues to loom large.
Erika Jayne's relationship with her husband, Tom Girardi, has played a starring role in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Per People, Jayne worked as a cocktail waitress when she met Girardi, one of her customers. They tied the knot in 1999 following a whirlwind romance. At the time, Jayne was a 27-year-old single mom fresh out of a divorce, and Girardi was a wealthy 60-year-old powerhouse attorney with two failed marriages under his belt. Due to their age gap and disparity in wealth, Jayne was repeatedly forced to defend herself against accusations that she was a trophy wife and gold digger.
The rumors weren't helped by Girardi bankrolling Jayne's singing career and extravagant lifestyle. Page Six reported in 2021 that from 2008 to 2020, Girardi's law firm gave $25 million to Jayne, which were funds that victims of the Lion Air 610 plane crash allege he embezzled from their settlement money. Jayne, who had filed for divorce just months before, insisted she didn't know that she'd been living off stolen money. Still, Erika Jayne's legal woes haven't prevented her from continuing to live large, and as she enters the dating world again, she shows no signs of slowing down.
Taking it slowly
Following the end of her marriage, Erika Jayne is out there dating again. And this time, nobody can accuse the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star of being a gold digger. The 52-year-old spilled the romance tea during an appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod." "I'm actually seeing someone younger now," she revealed.
Jayne's keeping his identity under wraps for now, but she did share a few details. He's "in his late 30s," has "black hair and brown skin," and lives in Los Angeles. She also divulged that, unlike her ex, the new man is "not necessarily" the rich one in the relationship, and Jayne claimed that she's way more chill now. "I take this day by day," Erika said. "I'm not saying that [about] the relationship, I'm saying that about life... As long as it feels good and we're happy, I'm good."
Meanwhile, Jayne is not allowing the pain of her divorce from Tom Girardi cloud her future. "My heart is not closed. I'm okay. I'm social, and I should be," Erika told Entertainment Tonight in October. She's also not allowing the fact that she's still legally married to Girardi to stand in her way. "The day I filed for divorce, and we were legally separated, that was it for me," she said. "We are in very different places. I have a lot to clean up and pick up and move on."
Hot gossip
Erika Jayne wasted no time getting back on the dating saddle after her split from Tom Girardi. However, she claims it's no easy ride. "It's hard because I don't think people really know what to expect," Erika told E! News in June 2022. "And I can't get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?" The reality star said she's "really socially awkward" and shared that she's worried her outspoken bluntness could put men off. "I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don't like that," Erika said. "They say they want a woman that's forward, but they really don't."
"[Men have] told me, 'I'm afraid of you.' And I was like, 'Why? I'm modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like,' and no," she continued.
Meanwhile, Jayne's love life isn't the only source of gossip for her costars. In the Season 13 premiere of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika's weight loss was the hot topic, with allegations flying that she's been using the drug Ozempic. However, Jayne vehemently denies the allegations. "I'm on some really good hormones," she insisted to a "RHOBH" producer. Erika continued the denials during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." She admitted to Andy Cohen that she had lost weight but insisted, "I did it hormonally." Cohen wasn't convinced, though. "Not Ozempic-ally?" He shot back.