Erika Jayne Appears Taken Aback By Newly Reported Details About Tom Girardi's Affair

The truth behind Tom Girardi's infidelity continues to come to light. According to People, he and Erika Jayne met over twenty years ago at a Los Angeles restaurant where Jayne was working at as a waitress. The two ended up tying the knot back in 1999 after dating for a few months. Although Jayne and Girardi were married for over two decades, the former couple was often criticized about their massive 33-year age gap."I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage," Jayne said on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (via the Daily Mail). "Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f***ing talk to me."

Even though the "RHOBH" star found herself constantly having to defend her marriage, her union took a turn for the worse in November 2020 when Jayne filed for divorce, per Vulture. While the reason for the split wasn't immediately clear, many accused her of filing because Girardi was fighting a nasty legal battle. However, Jayne claimed her ex-husband had been cheating for years. "You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through," she said on the show (via E! News). "This is my life."

The reality star confessed on television that she found a substantial amount of evidence, which included text messages and pictures from Girardi's alleged affairs. "I felt like it was years-long," Jayne said. "I know it was." And, although she admitted she knew about it, Jayne was shocked to learn the depths of his cheating as new details begin to emerge.