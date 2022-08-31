Erika Jayne Appears Taken Aback By Newly Reported Details About Tom Girardi's Affair
The truth behind Tom Girardi's infidelity continues to come to light. According to People, he and Erika Jayne met over twenty years ago at a Los Angeles restaurant where Jayne was working at as a waitress. The two ended up tying the knot back in 1999 after dating for a few months. Although Jayne and Girardi were married for over two decades, the former couple was often criticized about their massive 33-year age gap."I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage," Jayne said on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (via the Daily Mail). "Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f***ing talk to me."
Even though the "RHOBH" star found herself constantly having to defend her marriage, her union took a turn for the worse in November 2020 when Jayne filed for divorce, per Vulture. While the reason for the split wasn't immediately clear, many accused her of filing because Girardi was fighting a nasty legal battle. However, Jayne claimed her ex-husband had been cheating for years. "You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through," she said on the show (via E! News). "This is my life."
The reality star confessed on television that she found a substantial amount of evidence, which included text messages and pictures from Girardi's alleged affairs. "I felt like it was years-long," Jayne said. "I know it was." And, although she admitted she knew about it, Jayne was shocked to learn the depths of his cheating as new details begin to emerge.
Tom Girardi spent money on his mistress that was intended for his clients
According to the Los Angeles Times, Tom Girardi was involved in serious affair with former judge Tricia Bigelow that dates back to 2012. For over four years, Girardi was responsible for spending large amounts of money on Bigelow, from lavish shopping sprees to even a hefty down payment for a house in luxurious area of Los Angeles.
The outlet reported that the attorney wired his mistress $300,000 so she can purchase her dream home. However, the truth of the matter is, the money Girardi used to help his lover out ... wasn't exactly his. In fact, it actually came from a trust account designed for his clients, according to financial records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. While Erika Jayne had already admitted to knowing about her ex-husband's numerous affairs, the reality star actually had no idea about the whopping amount of money Girardi spent on his mistress. "F*** me," she said court.
When asked if she was aware of the large transfer, she quickly responded "No way." Jayne also took to social media to express how shocked she was to find out the news. "Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop," she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the news article.