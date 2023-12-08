The Shady Side Of Jennifer Aniston

It's fair to say that Jennifer Aniston didn't exactly do herself any favors during her "Actors on Actors" interview with Sebastian Stan. As well as shaming Monica Lewinsky and Paris Hilton, the "Friends" favorite also took aim at those who have risen to fame on social media.

Aniston said, "I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today ... More streaming services — you're famous from TikTok, you're famous from YouTube, you're famous from Instagram. It's almost, like, it's diluting the actor's job." While some followers agreed with Aniston's stance, others believed that she was trying to act as a self-appointed gamekeeper.

"Jennifer Aniston's parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry," noted one user, referring to father John Aniston and mother Nancy Dow, the former a veteran of soap opera "Days of Our Lives." "Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career that she has. Not trying to minimize what she did in her career, but I actually think some of this move away from industry elite is good." Another commented, "People are so angry that the industry is more diverse, more inclusive of people from all backgrounds who had nothing but a phone to prop up to showcase their dream when their communities were probably underfunded and overlooked. Let's keep making 'em mad."